Who Really Won 2025? The Top-Earning Black Women In Entertainment This Year

It has been a huge year for entertainment, and across the board, Black women have led the charge.

2025 was the year we saw Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour, which became the all-time highest grossing country music tour, earning over $400 million. Cynthia Erivo captured us on the silver screen in Wicked 2, earning her the prestigious Vanguard Award at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Keke Palmer and SZA did exactly what they needed to in One of Them Days. Doechii became the third woman to ever receive the Best Rap Album at the Grammys. The list goes on.

These women haven’t only inspired us, but they’ve been getting their coin and building out their lanes in entertainment that are about intentional storytelling and shaping new talent. Those who finished the year with the biggest pocketbooks are a testament to the importance of grit and negotiating smart contracts in an industry famous for significant pay disparities based on race and gender.

So who really won 2025? Keep scrolling to see the richest Black women in entertainment this year.

10. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of December. The model is famously lauded as one of the “Big Five” supermodels of the 1990s. The London-born star has made a majority of her money in fashion and modeling, but she has also taken to expanding her real estate portfolio in recent years.

9. Halle Berry

Halle Berry has a net worth of approximately $90 million. The 59-year-old actor’s wealth comes from her long and lucrative film career, including salaries from her hit movies like Catwoman, TV role, and other brand deals.

8. Tyra Banks

Estimates put Tyra Banks’ net worth between $90 and $100 million. She built a name for herself modeling and then hosting the infamous America’s Next Top Model TV show. Since, has turned to business ventures and producing in recent years. The Inglewood, California-born star’s latest venture is an ice cream brand, which launched in Australia.

7. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is worth about $150 million. Trinidadian-born rapper, who was raised in New York City’s Queens Borough, has built her wealth on music and brand collaborations (with those like MAC and Loci sneakers). She also has a press-on nail brand called Pink Friday Nails.

6. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is worth an estimated $180 million. She’s made her money through her reign in music, including tours and residencies; acting; brand deals; investment in real estate and OneUnited Bank; and more. Though she hasn’t reached billionaire status, a 2013 Variety article found her career revenue is worth over $1 billion.

5. Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes has an estimated net worth of $240 million as of the end of the year. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning screenwriter and director has built her TV empire through hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, as well as her media and production company, Shondaland.

4. Beyoncé

Beyoncé closed out 2025 with an estimated net worth of $780 million. The music artist has kept busy in recent years with her “Cowboy Carter” and “Renaissance” tours. She also launched Cécred, a haircare line, in 2024 and collaborated with Levi’s this year. Fans are speculating a rock album is on the horizon, to finish out her Renaissance trilogy.

3. Rihanna

Rihanna’s net worth is exactly $1 billion, according to Forbes’ December data. The pop star became a billionaire in big thanks to her makeup, hair, and skincare brand, Fenty. The beauty mogul, who co-owns Fenty with LVMH, also has her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. Her last album, Anti, came out in 2016, and she is allegedly working on a ninth album.

2. Sheila Johnson

Sheila Johnson, who cofounded BET in 1979, is worth $1.1 billion as of December 2025, per Forbes‘ real-time net worth data. Since selling BET to Viacom and selling her shares in the early aughts, she has invested in a portfolio of hotels and other real estate. Her Palm Beach resort hosts the annual PGA golf championship, and she is invested in several sports teams, including the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

1. Oprah Winfrey

The Queen of Media has held on strong to her title as a top earning woman and one of the richest Black women in entertainment for decades, and nothing changed for her in 2025. The 71-year-old — who turned her smash talk show into a media empire and expanded into real estate — is worth $3.2 billion as of December, per real-time net worth data by Forbes.