Gen Z, Millennials And Men Are Really Bad Tippers

If you’ve ever been annoyed by tipping extra for a service you already paid, you’re not alone.

Turns out that Americans’ tipping habits have been on a steady decline over the last few years and have reached an all-time low recently due to inflation. According to a new report by Bankrate, two-thirds (66%) have a negative view about tipping, including feeling like businesses should pay their employees better rather than relying so much on tips (41%).



2019 2021 2022 2023 Servers at a sit-down restaurant 77% 75% 73% 65% Hair stylists/barbers 63% 63% 66% 53% Food delivery people 63% 59% 57% 50% Taxi/rideshare drivers 49% 48% 43% 40% Hotel housekeepers 27% 28% 27% 23% Coffee shop baristas 24% 23% 22% 22% Furniture/appliance delivery workers N/A* N/A* 17% 17% When picking up takeout food N/A* 17% 13% 13% Home services/repair people N/A* N/A* 12% 10% Courtesy of Bankrate.com



“Inflation and general economic unease seem to be making Americans stingier with their tipping habits, yet we’re confronted with more invitations to tip than ever,” said Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “It’s a fascinating issue with few clear answers. There is one apparent certainty, though: Tipping doesn’t seem likely to leave American society anytime soon.”



Of those most resistant to tipping, Gen Zers, millennials, and men rise to the top for being the cheapest.



Only 35% of Gen Zers (ages 18-26) and 50% of millennials (ages 27-42) always tip. About 80% of Gen Xers (ages 43-58) and 83% of baby boomers (ages 59-77) tip. Also, 70% of women always tip, compared to 60% of men.



This pattern continues across the majority of other services, with stark differences in how Gen Zers, millennials and men in particular tip hair stylists/barbers, food delivery people, and taxi/rideshare drivers.



“Few topics elicit as many passionate opinions as tipping,” Rossman added. “There’s so much confusion regarding who to tip, and if so, how much. A lot is changing, as technology makes it easier to tip some people and harder to tip others – as travelers who are short on cash can attest.”