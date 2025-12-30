All That TikTok Time? It Helped Users Save Over $400 In 2025

Shot of a young woman using a cellphone while relaxing on a sofa at home

The economy went on a wild ride for 2025, and with it, so did the finances of many.

Between a year with the most layoffs since the pandemic, rising Black unemployment, and inflation, managing finances feels paramount. A new report shows that FinTok helped users save hundreds of dollars throughout the year.

FinTok is, in essence, the financial content side of TikTok where creators talk about everything from investment strategies to saving tips, budgeting hacks, dealing with debt, and more. Financial technology company Chime surveyed users to better understand just how much FinTok was making a difference for TikTok users in 2025, and numbers were sizable.

Those who tried this year’s FinTok trends — like low budget tricks, side hustles, “girl math,” and no-spend-November — saved an average of $406, according to Chime’s “FinTok Wrapped.” Millennial users saved the most on average, at $432. Even if Gen Z users didn’t end up saving the most, according to the survey, a significant 43% said that the content was helpful.

The most popular money-saving trend users tried was low budget living, according to Chime. This includes videos on how to save on your groceries or utility bill, for example. Side hustles were the next biggest trend, which makes sense. More and more people are working second and third jobs to supplement their income and stay afloat.

“Things like short-term freelancing, reselling clothes or household items, pet sitting, and gig-based work that could fit into a busy schedule” were popular in side hustle content, according to Chime COO Janelle Sallenave. “What’s interesting is that these weren’t about overnight success — they were about realistic ways to create extra cash flow, even if it was just a few hundred dollars, and using that money intentionally to build confidence and momentum.”

It’s important to caution that not all financial advice on TikTok is good advice. Not everyone sharing tips is qualified or has the financial background to back up what they’re saying.

“Consumers should always do their research and verify the information they find online before taking action, especially when it comes to their finances. There are a lot of bad actors and information out there that can end up causing a lot of harm to people’s financial lives,” Courtney Alev, a Credit Karma consumer financial advocate, told Fast Company.

Still, faith in FinTok likely won’t slow in 2026. At least 53% of those surveyed plan to tune in to such content even more in 2026, with the aim of feeling more confident about their finances and bettering their saving habits. Gen Z, specifically, is focused on paying off debt. This is likely exacerbated by how challenging it has been for Gen Z to find work and the pressure of student loan payments.

To “get on” FinTok, there’s no official channel to subscribe to, but it’s about tailoring your algorithm to produce related content. Start searching financial questions, following leading FinTok influencers, and engaging with the kind of content you want to see more.