Follow These TikTokers If You’re Trying To Level Up Your Finances

Don't scroll past these account if you're aiming to get your money right.
By Jasmine Browley ·

TikTok has quickly become everyone’s favorite digital pastime, and understandably so. The platforms incredibly intuitive algorithm near perfectly curates content that speaks to users’ interests, from jokes to beauty tips. But the platform isn’t just good for kicks and giggles. There are some incredible content creators that are sharing key financial advice that is changing lives. This content couldn’t be more timely. As a recession looms, people are yearning to take control of their finances.

CNBC reported that Eighty-eight percent of adults surveyed by the National Endowment for Financial Education said their state should require either a semester or year-long personal finance course for graduation.

“Americans overwhelmingly recognize the importance of learning money skills at an early age, and this poll reinforces there is demonstrated national support for personal finance to be a part of learning in all schools,” said Billy Hensley, president and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education, in a Tuesday statement.

Fortunately, there are creative (and entertaining) people out there willing to offer incredibly helpful advice. In fact, they’re right at your fingertips.

Tiffany Aliche @TheBudgetnista
Tiffany Aliche — also known as “The Budgetnista” — on TikTok used to teach preschool, but built a career in financial strategy after losing her job, experiencing foreclosure and bouncing back.
Bola Sokunbi – @CleverGirlFinance
A Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI), Bola AKA Clever Girl Finance has dedicated her career to sharing tangible tips for Black women to elevate their financial empowerment journey. Her TikTok account is no different.
Kevin L. Matthews II – @BuildingBread
The former financial adviser turned investment educator guides his clients and followers on how to tackle everything from debt management, credit building and investment.
Dasha Kennedy – @TheBrokeBlackGirl
Dasha Kennedy nearly lost it all after going through a divorce–but managed to rebuild and took her followers along for the ride. Now she’s sharing all her tips that range from home-buying, debt consolidation, credit card interest and so much more.
Mandi Woodruff-Santos – @MandiMoney
At 35, Mandi basts have a net worth of more than $700,000 (mostly from my earnings, retirement accounts, home equity, savings and investing accounts) and on track to be millionaire by 40. But fret not, she makes it look easy and breaks down how she did it.
