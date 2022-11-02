Follow These TikTokers If You’re Trying To Level Up Your Finances

TikTok has quickly become everyone’s favorite digital pastime, and understandably so. The platforms incredibly intuitive algorithm near perfectly curates content that speaks to users’ interests, from jokes to beauty tips. But the platform isn’t just good for kicks and giggles. There are some incredible content creators that are sharing key financial advice that is changing lives. This content couldn’t be more timely. As a recession looms, people are yearning to take control of their finances.

CNBC reported that Eighty-eight percent of adults surveyed by the National Endowment for Financial Education said their state should require either a semester or year-long personal finance course for graduation.

“Americans overwhelmingly recognize the importance of learning money skills at an early age, and this poll reinforces there is demonstrated national support for personal finance to be a part of learning in all schools,” said Billy Hensley, president and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education, in a Tuesday statement.

Fortunately, there are creative (and entertaining) people out there willing to offer incredibly helpful advice. In fact, they’re right at your fingertips.