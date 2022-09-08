TikTok Launches Cybersecurity Certification Program For BIPOC Content Creators 

Women make up 14% of the information security industry, despite being 51% of the U.S. population. What’s more, the U.S. Labor Department reported that Black people only represent 3% of infosec analysts in the US.

These striking stats aren’t lost are a part of why TikTok launched their #SeeYourselfinCyber initiative, aimed at narrowing the gap between BIPOC groups and access to lucrative jobs in cybersecurity.

In a blog post, they said that “with over 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs unfilled across the fast-growing cybersecurity sector, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, TikTok is championing a new #SeeYourselfinCyber initiative from the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA).”

Reportedly, the initiative will include creating pathways for HBCU students to be connected to cybersecurity jobs and a new scholarship program through Cyversity.

“TikTok is helping us tackle the need for more cybersecurity professionals, specifically in the disproportionate underrepresentation of women and minority populations,” said Beverly Benson, Executive Director at Cyversity in a statement. “Individuals from underserved communities will be able to receive training for in-demand security roles through this innovative program.”

Additionally, the app is also ensuring that its users are safe while creating content. The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) developed the interactive Cybersecurity Toolkit for Individuals, which lays out a step-by-step guide with tools and resources to tamp down privacy issues.

“People get confused about what to do to protect themselves online, but they don’t need to,” said Phil Reitinger, President and CEO of the Global Cyber Alliance. “It’s easy for content creators and families everywhere to make significant strides to protect themselves and their privacy by using the Cybersecurity Toolkit for Individuals from GCA and TikTok.”