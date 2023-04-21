Home · Money & Career

Employees Are Still Looking For New Jobs Despite Believing They've Lost Power In The Job Market

The Muse released a report that evaluated workers' values post Great Resignation and findings are interesting.
By Jasmine Browley ·

As we enter into the second quarter of the year, a new report from The Muse is showing that workers are shifting their workplace values, and the findings are interesting.

The report showed that 75% of respondents are planning to look for a new job in the next 12 months, (up 10% from last year) despite more than half also believing they have less power in the market compared to the last few years. A possible explanation for this is that employees are increasingly placing value on work-life balance, and are willing to search around to get it.

“A huge takeaway from this survey is that the number-one reason employers lose top talent today is by neglecting to show how their company supports flexibility and work-life balance, which 70% of job seekers say is their biggest priority when considering a new role,” said The Muse CEO & Co-Founder Kathryn Minshew in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “The Muse was created specifically to solve for this challenge, as it’s the only values-based job-search platform where employers can leverage the top three factors job seekers say they look at to determine if a role is a good fit: testimonials from verified employees, in-depth job descriptions, and details on perks and benefits.”

About 70% of job seekers said work-life is important and additionally 26% said that a lack of flexibility and a lack of remote work option can lead them to leave their jobs.

The report evaluated the survey response from 7,000 employees and job seekers.