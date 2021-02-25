The $100K New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition Returns This Friday!

It wouldn’t be Black History Month without Black founders securing a bag to help advance and grow their businesses. Thankfully, the New Voices Foundation is all about helping Black women — the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs — do just that!

This time, they have a partner in crime to help them throw out some cash. New Voices + Target Accelerators have teamed up to help women of color entrepreneurs secure the capital, access and expertise needed to grow and scale their businesses.

And while Black women have created new businesses at a rapid pace for years, far outpacing other racial groups, financial challenges from the pandemic and a lack of access to new funding sources threaten to wipe out decades of economic progress. “We are acutely aware of the challenges and systemic inequities that have historically restricted the advancement of women of color entrepreneurs and their businesses and are committed to continuing to support their survival and growth during this pandemic, this month and year-round,” said Richelyna Hall, Chief Impact Officer at the New Voices Foundation.

Returning on Friday, February 26, the New Voices + Target Accelerators $100,000 Virtual Pitch Competition will feature 10 women of color entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to receive critical funding combined with personalized coaching, mentoring and business skills development. The competition will be streamed live on ESSENCEStudios.com from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM EDT.

New Voices Foundation has held 12 pitch competitions across the country since July 2018, providing more than $1.2 million in non-dilutive capital and over $500,000 of supportive services to nearly 100 winning companies. Register to watch at EssenceStudios.com.

New Voices Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is focused on providing flexible funding, learning and networking opportunities to women of color entrepreneurs via grants, mobile accelerators, coaching and online learning.