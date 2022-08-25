Here’s The Best Advice We’ve Seen On Landing A High-Paying Job In Tech

Despite some notable layoffs, tech industry jobs are projected to grow exponentially in the next few years. Businesses need to ready themselves for a self-transformation to align with the future of work.

This is great news for those looking for a career change. As the Great Resignation forges on, this may be a good time to throw your hat in the ring to enter the tech job market.

And of course, working in Big Tech is attractive for good reason. Competitive salaries, work-life balance, great benefits packages and perks. Admit it, when you think of a job in that industry, images of ping pong tables, nap pods, and free snacks round the clocks floods your head, right? As great as that sounds, it’s not always easy landing a job in the industry, especially if you’re new to it. Fortunately, there’s help out there for you.

Here’s what you need to know before traveling down this career path.

1. Ingratiate yourself in industry-specific networking groups

It’s no secret that networking is the best way to find a job. Applicant tracking software systems are becoming a bit less prevalent, while networking has a 30-60% effectiveness rate, particularly in tech. Referrals go far at some of the industry’s biggest companies that receive scores of applications for every role posted. Unfortunately, lots of us do not know how properly to network outside of their own immediate social circles, which may not be enough to land the job you really want. In comes networking groups. It’s incredibly helpful to seek out online cohorts full of like-minded people who are already in the industry you’re looking to break into to glean tips and insight that can help you secure the role. For example, LinkedIn has done a wonderful job of cultivating a robust community of professionals that regularly connect based on their career interests.

Also, be sure to follow people across all social platforms that are already in the field you want to be in to prime your mind for when you land the job you want.

2. Create a digital portfolio/website

It can be very helpful to have a portfolio showcasing your work to a hiring manager. For example, a PDF copy of your resume, school projects or completed internship assignments can be beneficial in landing the job you want.

3. Complete supplemental courses

Technology is constantly evolving, so it’s helpful to stay on top of industry trends. Seeking out certifications you can earn or new skills to master can be a great to make yourself a great fit for the job. It may also give you a leg up over the competition if you’re able to communicate in the interview that have a strong knowledge base and willingness to learn new concepts.

4. Tailor your resume for each application

It’s no longer enough to just apply using your well-written resume.

Specific curation is required, especially when going out for multiple roles at once that call for different skill sets. Before submitting an application and/or resume, take a close look at the job description to ensure you have a firm grasp of the role. Quick tip-use the same key words from the job description to help the applicant tracking systems (ATS) select yours out of the crowd.

Overall, it’s not always easy venturing into a new industry, particularly an extremely competitive one. But with the right preparation, the sky is the limit. Good luck!