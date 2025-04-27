Bishop T.D. Jakes Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of The Potter’s House Just Months After Health Scare

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 26: Bishop TD Jakes speaks during Woman Evolve 2024 at Globe Life Field on September 26, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

It’s officially the end of an era — and the beginning of a new legacy.

Bishop T.D. Jakes announced Sunday that he will be stepping down as head pastor of The Potter’s House, and passing the mantle to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts.

The announcement came during Sunday morning’s service, where Jakes addressed his congregation directly about the upcoming change.

“You have been faithful to God, and you have been faithful to me,” T.D. Jakes told the congregation during the service. “And I’m so grateful.”

This major leadership transition at The Potter’s House comes just months after Jakes experienced a serious health emergency. In November 2024, the renowned pastor suffered a massive heart attack while delivering a sermon on stage at the church, which was a frightening moment that, according to church insiders, accelerated long-standing plans for succession.

Sarah Jakes Roberts expressed appreciation for her father during the service, acknowledging the significance of the moment. “I’m grateful, I’m honored, as your daughter,” she said. “I’m so happy you’re going to get some rest.”

The announcement, later shared widely on social media, sparked an outpouring of support for both the outgoing and incoming leaders. Thousands of well-wishers celebrated the moment as both a farewell and a fresh start.

“Today we shared with the world our long-held plans of purposeful evolution for The Potter’s House and our global church family.



Preparing for this announcement over the past several years has allowed us as a family and a global church family to carefully balance the needs of… pic.twitter.com/A27uqQpPVD — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) April 27, 2025

Since founding The Potter’s House in 1996 with just 50 families, Bishop Jakes has grown it into one of the most influential churches in the country. His reach has stretched far beyond the pulpit—through bestselling books, acclaimed films, massive conferences like MegaFest, and a global ministry that’s touched millions.

Yet for many, this passing of the mantle feels like a natural evolution. Sarah Jakes Roberts has long carved her own path, leading her own congregations in Los Angeles and Denver, authoring bestsellers, and inspiring a new generation with her candid, compassionate style. Together, she and Touré bring a fresh yet familiar energy.

“We are committed to building a ministry that carries the heart of Bishop Jakes into a future that is both faithful and forward-thinking,” Pastor Touré shared. Sarah added, “This is more than a call to serve. It’s a mandate to lead—with compassion, clarity, and courage.”

While Bishop Jakes may be stepping back, his legacy is far from over. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the church’s future, as Touré and Sarah Jakes Roberts usher it into the future.