T.D. Jakes Will Hold Summit To Help Black Business Leaders Leverage A.I.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 13: Bishop T.D. Jakes on stage during the 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on December 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Operation HOPE, Inc.)

The rise of A.I. is forcing industries to confront antiquated practices and antiquated ideas about approaching business. Fortunately, T.D. Jakes, a self-proclaimed businessman, is dedicated to ushering entrepreneurs and spiritual leaders into the next phase of technology.

T.D. Jakes’ 2024 International Leadership Summit will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center from March 21-23, 2024 and the theme will focus on tackling the challenges of tomorrow: A.I. and innovation.

This is timely as the AI market is projected to hit a valuation of $407 billion by 2027. Most worryingly, according to a recent report from Forbes, 77% of people shared their concern that AI could wipe out their jobs.

“In a volatile culture, understanding and leveraging optimal timing is crucial for leaders, and no matter the industry, timing is everything,” a news release announcing the summit states. “This year’s International Leadership Summit will focus on harnessing the power of timing. The event will help leaders and visionaries gain a competitive edge by equipping them with the wisdom to recognize the rhythms to effective leadership and innovation to capitalize on emerging opportunities.”

The conference will include a robust lineup of speakers that include T.D. Jakes, CEO of the T.D. Jakes Group, Sarah Jakes Roberts, A.R. Bernard, pastor, civil rights activist and founding senior pastor of Christian Cultural Center, Angela Williams, president and CEO, United Way Worldwide, Cynthia Marshall, CEO, Dallas Mavericks, Keion Henderson, author, entrepreneur and senior pastor of The LightHouse Church, John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO, Operation Hope, Dale Bronner, co-owner, Bronner Brothers Manufacturing Co., Beth Myers, CEO, Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, and Henry Cloud, clinical psychologist among others.