Music Industry Networking AI Startup Raises $1.8M In Seed Round

Digital entertainment marketplace app, tap. recently raised $1.8 million in a pre-seed funding round, per a press release.

“We are excited to grow our network of support around the tap. app through the latest funding round, which will enable is to execute our strategic company objectives, drive impact within the tech and entertainment industry as well as scale our operations,” said tap. Founder and CEO Jean-Que Dar in the news release. “At tap., we believe accessibility is a part of career success especially in the entertainment Industry. With the support of our investors, we are on a path that addresses the needs of our industry by enabling professionals with the tools to build their own legitimate network.”

The platform included investments from Grammy-nominated singer Wil Merrell, “Transformers” actor Remi Adeleke, and the CEO of Artists Housing Kelvn Zuma among others.

“In the ever-changing business of entertainment, opportunity is key,” said Merrell in a news release.”Tools like tap. make us all reachable and attain level all in one place,” s “I chose to invest in tap. because this platform is ahead of its time and in my opinion, one of the leading sustainable and reliable tools that will soon become our industry’s standard in the very near future.”

“As a filmmaker, I’m looking forward to seeing how tap. takes on Hollywood, Nollywood, Bollywood, and other film/tv markets by storm,” Adeleke said in a news release.

tap.’s patented AI technology aims to cuts expenses, time, and effort by 420 percent, according to the news release. “What makes it unique is that the IP protected features of the software allows big and small production studios the ability to network, book the entire cast, and manage all conversations and documents without ever leaving the app,” the press release describes.