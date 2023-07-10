A Black Man Just Became The CEO Of Taco Bell For The First Time In The Company’s 61 Year History

Taco Bell is getting a new leader.

The iconic fast food brand recently announced Sean Tresvant has been named as Chief Executive Officer following the retirement of its current leader Mark King.

“Sean is a visionary business leader and best-in-class brand builder who is driving transformative R.E.D. (relevant, easy, distinctive) sales-powering efforts, from omni-channel initiatives to digital customer touchpoints, to accelerate growth and further elevate and differentiate the Taco Bell fan and team member experience,” said David Gibbs, who is the CEO of Taco Bell’s parent company Yum! Brands. “Sean is laser focused on keeping our powerhouse Taco Bell brand at the leading edge of culture and redefining innovation in the industry. That’s why he is the ideal executive to continue successfully executing Taco Bell’s long-term global growth strategies and take them to the next level in partnership with the brand’s strong and accomplished leadership team and incredible franchisees. Sean, Mark and I will continue to work closely together over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.”

Founded in 1962, Taco Bell has never has a Black CEO in its more than 60 years. Prior to joining Taco Bell, Tresvant spent more than 15 years holding leadership roles at Nike where he led marketing for the Jordan Brand.

While at Taco Bell, he was at the helm of strategic moves that drove awareness of the brand for the brand, including several high-profile celebrity partnerships and the return of the Mexican Pizza.

“The love our fans and team members have for Taco Bell is extraordinary and means we’re in a unique position to push the limits on culture and become a brand that inspires and enables the world to Live Más,” said Tresvant in a statement. “I’m grateful to have worked alongside Mark, and I’m incredibly honored and excited to continue partnering with our talented team and amazing franchisees on Taco Bell’s magic formula of brand buzz, innovation, value and digital initiatives to deliver industry-leading results in the U.S. and internationally.”