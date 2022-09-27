‘My Man, My Man, My Man’: A Look At The Times These Men Supported Their Successful Women

Nary a day goes by without social media being set ablaze with a new story about a cis-het celebrity relationship ending, then leading to a very messy and public embarrassment.
Disagreements, jealousy, or infidelity have often shrouded high-profile celebrity couplings, leaving their supporters disappointed. Unfortunately, this is particularly true when career ambition is added to the mix. And it’s not just true for the rich and famous.
Research has shown that as women rise in career ranks, they are more likely to get divorced than a man would in the same professional position.
“Promotion to a top job in politics increases the divorce rate of women but not for men, and women who become CEOs divorce faster than men who become CEOs,” said Johanna Rickne, a professor at Stockholm University and co-author of the research, which can be found in the American Economic Journal. “It is ‘still seen as quite unusual for men to be the main supportive spouse in someone else’s career’ ”
Fortunately, that’s not the case for every couple, and there actually are some incredibly proud partners to successful women out there.
Here’s a look at look at some of them.
01
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
Despite being a legend in his own right, Courtney B. Vance has never been shy about acknowledging his famous wife’s immense talents. In a 2018 Rolling Out interview
he was asked how he felt about the critical acclaim Bassett received in her stand-out role in Black Panther he simply said “It’s about time.” The Emmy-award-winner added, “She’s given more to this industry than anybody that I know I of and I’ ready for her Oscar.” Same, Mr. Vance.
02
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns
The doting couple is always taking to social media to show off their love for one another. But it was a recent post that had everyone dabbing their eyes.
As a birthday gift, Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly gifted
Jordyn capital to fund two businesses, which he agreed to back. Talk about a real man.
03
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Ciara’s prayer isn’t always as famous as she is for no reason.
Her husband, Russell Wilson has never been shy about professing his love for his multi-talented wife and we love to see it. In a recent interview with GQ, he shared “Ciara, she’s an entertainer. She runs the show. She is the show. So for both of us, we have our beautiful flow of dialogue, constantly. And that could be all the way from our kids to, you know, the next business decision that we’re doing, to where we want to take our next trip to, you know, ‘Hey, what do you think about making a donation here or there?”
04
Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion
Artist and producer Pardison Fontaine has never been shy about showing his original ‘hot girl’ love. From lavish Valentine’s Day experiences
to shouting out her musical feats
, the reported 6’5 Fontaine has always been one of Meg’s biggest fans.
05
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Everybody’s favorite Black love story always brings a smile no matter what.
Recently, our forever FLOTUS’s latest White House portrait was revealed and her husband introduced the beautiful art addition. In his remarks, he made a point to acknowledge her incredible professional accomplishments, but to also point out how fine she is
. A man after our own hearts.
06
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
Besides being one of Hollywood’s sexiest couples, they are also among the most devoted.
An example of this is when Teyana was nominated for an MTV award for her role in Kanye West’ Fade video, and her husband wore a shirt that literally spelled out his support. He’s also shared in countless interviews about his own successful NBA career how proud he is of hers.