‘My Man, My Man, My Man’: A Look At The Times These Men Supported Their Successful Women

Nary a day goes by without social media being set ablaze with a new story about a cis-het celebrity relationship ending, then leading to a very messy and public embarrassment.

Disagreements, jealousy, or infidelity have often shrouded high-profile celebrity couplings, leaving their supporters disappointed. Unfortunately, this is particularly true when career ambition is added to the mix. And it’s not just true for the rich and famous.

Research has shown that as women rise in career ranks, they are more likely to get divorced than a man would in the same professional position.

“Promotion to a top job in politics increases the divorce rate of women but not for men, and women who become CEOs divorce faster than men who become CEOs,” said Johanna Rickne, a professor at Stockholm University and co-author of the research, which can be found in the American Economic Journal. “It is ‘still seen as quite unusual for men to be the main supportive spouse in someone else’s career’ ”

Fortunately, that’s not the case for every couple, and there actually are some incredibly proud partners to successful women out there.

Here’s a look at look at some of them.