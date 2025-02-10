Super Bowl Champion Saquon Barkley Made His Biggest Business Move Days Before His Historic Win

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 12: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles during a post-game interview after a Wild Card Playoff Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Fresh off leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a historic Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, running back Saquon Barkley is proving his winning streak started days before the big game.

Last week, the star athlete revealed a groundbreaking investment in Ramp, a cutting-edge financial operations platform that’s already helped businesses save over $2 billion – marking his largest private technology investment to date.

The announcement, which came just days before his Super Bowl debut and 28th birthday, positions him not just as an athlete, but as a serious player in the tech investment world.

“I’ve always believed a winning mindset applies to every part of life. If you want to dominate, you don’t switch off when the clock hits zero and I demand that same intensity in my business ventures,” Barkley shared in the announcement, bringing the same fierce determination that would help secure last night’s championship to his role as a business leader.

His journey into tech investing began after reading Peter Thiel’s “Zero to One,” which sparked his interest in companies that reshape industries. When Ramp caught his attention through mutual investor connections, he knew he wanted more than just a traditional partnership – he wanted skin in the game.

“True partnership requires skin in the game,” said Barkley. “That’s why I invested in Ramp. I saw firsthand how they’re powering American businesses to cut costs and achieve a higher level of performance. That’s the kind of impact I want to be part of.”

The partnership also marks Ramp’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial, which was created in less than a week. The ad, showing Barkley buried under expense reports instead of breaking records on the field, highlights the platform’s mission to eliminate financial busywork so teams can focus on what truly matters.

Eric Glyman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ramp, praised Barkley’s leadership philosophy, drawing parallels between the athlete’s team-first mentality and Ramp’s customer-centric approach. “Seeing Saquon put his team’s playoff run ahead of an individual all-time rushing record was a masterclass in leadership,” Glyman noted. “Ramp lives by the same playbook.”

For Barkley, who’s now both a Super Bowl champion and a tech investor, the future looks brighter than ever, proving i’s not just about the moves you make on the field – it’s about the plays you call in the boardroom.