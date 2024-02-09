Super Bowl Ads Are Making More Than Half Of Americans Spend Money They Don't Have—Here's How To Avoid The Trap

The 2024 Super Bowl is one of the most watched events in America, but viewers aren’t just tapped in for the football plays. Splashy commercials advertising everything from insurance to soft drinks compete for our attention, and our dollars. Turns out, they’re working.

A recent Ally survey underscores that companies are expecting a huge ROI this from ads, which is great for them, but not so much for those who are already in massive debt from overspending on items they don’t necessarily need.

Ally found that more than half (52%) of people have purchased something because of an ad they saw while watching the big game in years past. The consumers who are already motivated to make a purchase told Ally that they buy something usually the next day following the game. And the price tag isn’t cheap either. On average, about $73 is spent on items seen in Super Bowl commercials.

If this is something you’ve fallen victim to in the past, don’t fret. Jacqueline (Jack) Howard, head of money wellness at Ally Bank, says there’s some simple ways to on how we can enjoy the commercials without giving in to the spending urge:

Add to cart and wait

“It might seem like the opposite of what you should do to kick overspending, but add every item you want to purchase to your cart and then wait,” Howard shares with ESSENCE. “Allow yourself at least 24 hours before returning to your cart to decide if you still want or need those items. You might even forget about them completely. Another benefit of keeping items in your cart? Easily watch for them to go on sale!”

Visually manifest

“If you’re saving for a big purchase like a new car, vacation abroad or downpayment for a house, write it down and make it known,” Howard suggests. “Maybe you add a sticky note with ‘NEW CAR’ to the corner of your TV or a picture of Madrid to your fridge. We’re more likely to stick to saving if we’re visually reminded.”

No phone zone

“This might be the most challenging way to save money, but also the most beneficial,” Howard says. “Leaving your phone behind as you watch the game eliminates the temptation to quickly buy what you see on TV and you’ll be more present to catch every Taylor sighting. Enjoy the experience of the big game and rooting for your favorite team with your friends.”