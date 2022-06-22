Keenan Beasley’s Sunday II Sunday Haircare Partners with Soul Cycle

There’s nothing worse than completing a great workout to find that your hair been ruined because of it. Luckily, Sunday II Sunday, is aiming to provide a solution to the common problem.

The athleisure hair care brand under parent company Infinite Looks, recently announced in a news release that they’ve entered into a partnership with wildly popular cycling brand SoulCycle.

That means their products will be available for purchase in SoulCycle’s online store and at their SoulCycle’s Bridgehampton location.

“We’re extremely excited as this is a new type of partnership for the Sunday II Sunday brand,” said Keenan Beasley, CEO and Founder of Sunday II Sunday in a news release. “SoulCycle is all about empowering people to live their lives to the fullest extent. At Sunday II Sunday, we have the exact same mission, and we’re hyper focused on removing a barrier for so many women in doing so and ensuring that our consumers never have to sacrifice activity in the name of beauty.”

Signature Sunday II Sunday’s products include Root Refresh, Revive Me, Soothe Me, Edge Flourish and their essential oils.

Sunday II Sunday has also expanded its distribution to online with Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s, and in-store at select Ulta Beauty and Ulta Beauty at Target locations. The brand is rapidly expanding its availability in effort to meet consumers where they shop and provide them with a solution to a previously unmet need for between wash day hair care.

This comes on the heels of news that the brand’s parent company Infinite Looks, Inc. raised $4.2 million in a series A investment round led by Johnson & Johnson.

“We’re hyper-focused on community. I’m trying to shift the conversation and the pressures that I feel have been around beauty, especially within the textured hair market,” said Beasley. “The standards have been so high that women have felt a lot of pressure, in a way where they’ve had to compromise their fitness, and compromise some of the activities and the decisions they make.”