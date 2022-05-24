Spotify Adds NFT Integration to Their Platform

NFTs have become a staple within the creative space with an influx of artists aiming to monetize their art.

Spotify has taken notice.

MSN reported that the streaming giant has started providing in-app previews of NFT art on select artist pages.

An NFT is describes as a digital asset representative of things like art items, music, videos, social media posts and more. Bought and sold online mostly with cryptocurrency they are generally encoded with rules and guidelines for the purchaser that keeps the space regulated.

Among the first to partake in the pilot program are musicians Steve Aoki and The Wombats, both giants in the NFT space. It’s currently available in US marketplaces for select Android users who can view and buy available NFTs from external marketplaces.

Although users cannot purchase NFTs directly from Spotify, they have shared surveys to users to gauge interest in any additional future NFT implementation on its platform.

Spotify is joining other big tech platforms in the NFT offering. Recently, Meta also launched a feature for select Instagram creators to showcase their NFTs on feeds.

It was also reported that by MSN that Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is quietly working on NFT interfaces with Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow blockchain networks. Techcrunch also pointed that these NFTs are sharable to users’ main Instagram Feed, Stories or in messages at no additional cost to the user.

This is a part of Spotify’s ongoing effort to enhance artists’ experiences recently. Last October, Spotify announced a partnership with Shopify to help customers connect their listeners to an e-commerce touchpoint and purchase merchandise directly through the Spotify app.