‘Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium’ Launches Grant Program To Help Close Racial Funding Gap For Nonprofits

An organization is aiming to financially empower entities intentionally supporting Black girls and women in the south.

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) recently announced launch of its latest grant cycle for the Black Girls Dream Fund! It aims to provide resources for Black women-led organizations and projects that empower Black women, girls and gender-expansive youth between the ages of 12-24, according to a new release. Application submissions are now open through Monday, December 4.

“We are incredibly excited to launch a new cycle of the Black Girls Dream Fund grant; especially because it’s not just a grant program; it’s a movement of transformation,” said Malikah Berry Rogers, executive director of Southern Black Girls in a statement. “One thing we’re sure of is that the dreams of Black girls and young women hold immeasurable power and promise, and it’s our mission to unlock that potential.”

Less than 1% of the $4.8 billion funding allocated to the South went to initiatives with a focus on Black women and girls. Southern Black Girls aims to end this disparity.

“The Black Girls Dream Fund is a crucial step toward achieving our $100 million goal,” adds LaTosha Brown, visionary founder of Southern Black Girls. “By investing in Black women and girls, we are investing in a brighter, more equitable future for our communities. In fact, we invite everyone who shares our vision to join our movement because it’s about giving wings to the aspirations of our next generation who will, undoubtedly, change our world for the better.”

