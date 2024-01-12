Nonprofit Launches Platform To Help People Without Degrees Find High-Paying Jobs

Some college students concentrating while working on a computer assignment during a seminar session together.

Last year NPR reported that U.S. colleges and universities saw undergraduate enrollment drop by 500,000 students in the fall of 2021, furthering a downtrend in college attendance over the past few years. This is especially alarming since data shows degree-holders stand to earn $36,000 or 84 percent higher than those whose highest degree is a high school diploma—college graduates on make $1.2 million more over their lifetime.

But with hefty tuition price tags that only keep getting bigger, it’s completely understandable why some people are opting out of pursuing higher education. Luckily, a non-profit collaborative is bridging that growing gap.

SkillUp Coalition recently announced the launch of its career services platform for individuals to explore, train, and find high-opportunity jobs that do not require a college degree according to a news release.

SkillUp now delivers a sleeker, more comprehensive career platform built FOR workers. New features include comprehensive career exploration, guided recommendations, and milestones for progress tracking.

“At SkillUp, one of our core principles is to be “Data-Driven, Heart-Led”. We’re thrilled to launch this new product experience that offers personalized support and aligns with the needs of millions of workers skilled through alternative routes (STARs) on their journey to high-opportunity jobs. And by doing so, we’re also excited to learn – through data and deep user insights – what works, and what doesn’t, in their ability to secure quality jobs,” said SkillUp Chief Executive Officer, Steve Lee.

According to the official announcement, the platform leverages AI to offer worker-centric tools includes group and individual career coaching and social capital training

“I love the career building and training aspect that users can track along their journey,” said Twannetta W., Florida-based upskiller who leveraged SkillUp for various training certifications and career coaching support. “I also love that the platform grows with the user, over time. “This is a place upskillers can come back to time and time again to retool, restructure, and dream about new roles as the life of their career twists and turns. I envision this being a true one-stop shop that serves anyone no matter where they are in their career.”

In addition to its newest features, SkillUp identifies over 37 gateway occupations – jobs that don’t need a 4-year degree, pay a good wage, and unlock pathways to high-opportunity careers.

More information can be found about the platform at skillup.org.