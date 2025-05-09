The Single Mompreneurs’ Manifesto: How Black Women Are Balancing Business and Babies on Their Own Terms

Morning ritual: a mother is putting a rubber band in her daughter’s hair. The baby girl is brushing her teeth.

When society envisions the role of a single mother, it often conjures images steeped in struggle and survival. But Black women are rewriting that narrative, demonstrating that single motherhood and entrepreneurship are not mutually exclusive. In fact, more Black women are embracing both with audacity and intention, proving that you can raise a family and scale a business, without choosing one over the other.

The rise of Black women entrepreneurs has been nothing short of revolutionary. According to the Harvard Business Review, Black women represent the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the United States, growing at more than three times the rate of all women-owned businesses. Despite systemic barriers, they own nearly 2.7 million businesses, contributing over $150 billion in revenue to the U.S. economy annually. Many of these women are not just business owners; they are also single mothers who are building legacies while simultaneously breaking generational curses.

Redefining Motherhood and Business Ownership

Single motherhood in the Black community has long been politicized and pathologized, yet Black women continue to defy stereotypes, navigating both boardrooms and baby bottles with grace and grit.

“People told me I couldn’t do both—that I had to pick between being a good mom or a good businesswoman,” one mompreneur tells ESSENCE. “But I realized that building my business was part of building a future for my son. I didn’t want him to see me struggle; I wanted him to see me thrive.”

That sentiment is echoed across the community of single mompreneurs who are harnessing the flexibility of entrepreneurship to create schedules that work for their families. For many, it’s not just about financial independence—it’s about reclaiming time, dignity, and the right to be both fully present as a parent and a powerhouse in business.

A Mindset Shift for Success

Gabrielle Pickens, Lead Consultant at Pickens Creative, believes that the secret to thriving as both a mother and entrepreneur starts with mindset. “Accept the reality of your situation. By doing so, you move from victimhood to victorious!” she shares with ESSENCE. “This simple mindset shift will empower you and open you up to see solutions rather than roadblocks.”

For Pickens, acceptance is not about settling but about moving forward with clarity and purpose. She also emphasizes the importance of stepping outside of routine spaces. “Go outside! This may seem obvious, but many times motherhood can be isolating. Nature offers evidence that you truly are not alone—a beneficial discovery that offers a sense of ease, belonging, and calm, three ingredients necessary for growth.”

Her advice speaks to the heart of what many single Black mompreneurs are discovering: finding peace and purpose in everyday moments is just as vital as achieving business milestones.

The Realities of Single Motherhood in Entrepreneurship

Sacha Walton, CEO of SWI Management Group, knows firsthand what it means to juggle motherhood and business for over 25 years. “As a single mother and entrepreneur for over 25 years, I have built a successful business, but it did come with making sacrifices,” Walton reflects. “A mother is always a mom no matter the age.”

Drawing from her own experience, Walton shares practical wisdom for other single mompreneurs navigating similar journeys:

Prioritize your family. “Time is always moving, and when we are focused on building a business and raising a family alone, something goes amiss. In most cases, it’s our children,” Walton emphasizes. “Establish automations in your business, a team, and utilize AI to your advantage. Time management is everything, and we can’t forget about our children. Having a balance that focuses on family first is important.”

Find ways to incorporate your children in your business. Walton encourages single mothers to bring their children into their entrepreneurial world. “If they are of age, give them tasks that they will enjoy. Besides, there are tax benefits for hiring your children. Make them a part of what you do. It enhances quality time as well as their skillsets. One day, they will be in a position to take over the business if they choose to.”

Stay attentive to your children’s needs. “My daughter is an adult child—lol. And I see it on her face when she feels I’m not around, and I have to be mindful of this as she navigates through life,” Walton explains. “As single mothers, we are it. We are who our children depend on.”

Set boundaries with your business. “Do you have business hours? What is your cut-off time? You definitely should have it—the non-negotiables—to enjoy family life,” Walton advises. “If you are working a full-time job, managing a business, and raising a family, it’s imperative to set boundaries and give each area of your life a priority.”

Don’t forget yourself. Walton is firm in her belief that self-care is critical. “Self-care is a necessity to avoid burnout and to remain present for your family and business.”

Her advice isn’t just about survival—it’s about thriving, about understanding that Black women can be both nurturers and nation-builders, simultaneously.

Building Generational Wealth and Community Resilience

While many single mothers are running their own businesses out of necessity, the impact is long-lasting. According to The Brookings Institution, Black women entrepreneurs are more likely to hire within their communities, creating a ripple effect of economic empowerment. Studies from ProjectDiane 2024 indicate that over 60% of Black women entrepreneurs are sole proprietors, with many of them actively reinvesting into their neighborhoods.

Moreover, Black single mothers who own businesses are five times more likely to own property and create generational wealth compared to those who do not. For many, entrepreneurship is not just about financial stability—it’s a radical act of self-determination that challenges economic inequities while providing for their families.

The Future is Black, Female, and Fearless

As Black women continue to make strides in both entrepreneurship and motherhood, their stories are reshaping narratives and creating new possibilities for the next generation. They are living, breathing testaments to the power of ambition, resilience, and community.

These single mompreneurs are not waiting for systems to change—they are creating their own. And in the process, they are proving that you can balance business and babies on your own terms, with love, legacy, and limitless possibility.