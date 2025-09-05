Shaq’s New Fragrance Brings Accessible Luxury To JCPenney Beauty

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Shaquille O’Neal has dominated basketball courts, conquered television screens, and built an empire that spans everything from restaurants to real estate. At this point, the man could probably sell water to a well (because truthfully, if he’s selling it, I’m probably buying it too).

Now, he’s adding something unexpected to his empire: a signature fragrance. Simply called Shaquille O’Neal, the cologne arrived this week at JCPenney stores nationwide, priced at $55 for a 4.2-ounce bottle. This is one piece of a long game of creating affordable luxury, and it extends his seven-year partnership with the retailer that already includes his popular XLG big and tall clothing line.

“This fragrance is all about presence,” says O’Neal. “It’s strong, smooth, and leaves a mark, just like I aim to do in everything I take on. I wanted something luxurious but still within reach, and this is it.”

So what does it smell like? According to the brand, at first spritz, you get a hit of bergamot, grapefruit, and black pepper. That settles into a spicy suede with cardamom and benzoin, before warming into tonka bean, amber, and musk. The overall effect is bold and smooth, a scent you could wear courtside or on date night without missing a beat.

The presentation is as oversized as Shaq himself. The fragrance comes in a black bottle with metallic gold and copper details and his signature etched across the front. It’s sleek, direct, and very on brand.

“Fragrance is one of the top-performing categories for JCPenney Beauty, and our customers love a great celebrity scent,” says Jo Osborne, SVP, GMM Beauty, Center Core & Footwear at JCPenney. “Shaq has been an incredible partner to us through his Shaquille O’Neal XLG big and tall line, which has been a customer favorite for seven years. We’re thrilled to grow that partnership by introducing his signature fragrance to our collection, as we continue to deliver affordable luxuries our customers love.”

The exclusive six-month window at JCPenney before expanding to other retailers so if you want to get your hands on it before it reaches the masses (or sells out altogether, now is your chance). This partnership also reinforces O’Neal’s commitment to working with partners who understand his vision of making quality products accessible to everyday consumers.

If you’ve been following his post-basketball career, it all makes sense. Shaq has a knack for turning star power into accessible ventures, whether that’s in fashion, food, or now fragrance. That’s been Shaq’s whole approach to business since he retired – make good stuff that regular people can actually afford.