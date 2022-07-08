Serena Williams-Backed Social Media App For Children Nabs NBA’s Support

Serena Williams has charted a path as an investor that leads with her mind and heart. Her latest move proves to be no different.

The tennis legend famously backed Zigazoo, a social network designed to be a safe space for kids.

The children’s social media app recently announed they raised $17 million led by Liberty City Ventures on June 28, 2022, their series A round of funding. Other participants include National Basketball Association, Causeway Capital Management, Dapper Labs, OneFootball, Medici VC, Animoca Brands, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Crunchbase points out that this latest round brings their total raise to $25 million.

“We’re educators and parents who’ve been trying to make the world a better place for kids through technology, and we are now the largest and safest social network for kids in the world,” Zak Ringelstein said to Refresh Miami in an interview.

Williams isn’t the only celeb that believes in the app. It also has in-app appearances from Tiffany Haddish and Lebron James among others. It’s described as a positive-only content version of TikTok for 6-12 year olds.

According to Finurah, Chief Executive Officer Zak Ringelstein said Zigazoo will use the investment to make more creator tools, a marketplace for digital goods and expand into the metaverse. In April, the social network started selling NFTs.