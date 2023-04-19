Serena Williams Launches Production Company That Will Amplify Women’s Stories

Serena Williams is adding yet another career milestone to her considerable resume.

It was recently announced by the Hollywood Reporter that the tennis legend and prolific businesswoman launched a new multimedia production company 926 Productions.

Following the huge success of the Oscar-nominated feature King Richard, 926’s launch coincides with a first-look TV deal at Amazon Studios according to The Hollywood Report.

“With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone,” said Williams in a statement to the outlet. “I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions. I look forward to collaborating with her and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms.”

The production company is just one of the many companies she runs, including her wildly successful venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which raised $111 million funding round this year. The VC firm funnels investment dollars to startups headed up underrepresented founders (comprised of 76% of its portfolio), which include Black women, a long overlooked group in VC circles.

“I launched Serena Ventures with the mission of giving opportunities to founders across an array of industries,” Williams said in her announcement on Instagram back in 2019. In March 2022, Williams announced that it raised $111 million and has invested in about 60 startup companies, thirteen of which are unicorns.