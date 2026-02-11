‘Yours, Mine, Ours’: Are Separate Bank Accounts The New Normal For Couples?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Today’s couples are not doing things the same when it comes to money.

Though it has been, essentially, traditional to combine finances as a pair, the tides are changing, especially for Gen Z. According to a new analysis by Bankrate, roughly 40% of U.S. couples fully combine their finances, with about 60% maintaining at least some separation via separate accounts or mixed ones.

“The ‘yours, mine, and ours’ approach works well for a lot of couples,” Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate, said in the report. “You can combine some money for joint expenses and goals, while maintaining some privacy and independence with other funds. Just make sure you have a plan in place. It’s important to construct this in such a way that you’re also working toward shared goals and expenses

The differences between generations are stark. Just over half of Gen Z, who is between the ages of 18 and 29, tends to keep their finances completely separate. On the flip side are baby boomers, between the ages of 62 and 80. Only 15 percent of the older generation tends to keep theirs wholly separate, according to Bankrate’s data.

“Younger adults are noticeably more likely to keep at least some of their money separate from their partner,” Rossman said, which he explains with people marrying later, as well as the increase in two-income households. Gen Z, specifically, still seems to be more open to discussing money matters like salaries, credit card debt, and bank balances earlier in relationships. According to Rossman, “communication and transparency can help ensure compatibility and get you pulling in the same direction.”

It’s important for couples to do what works best for them. For example, figure out what’s a priority in your personal needs, and then discuss that with your partner. The most common time people expect it’s appropriate to discuss financial matters, per Bankrate, is within a few months of dating. “You don’t need to spill all of your financial details within the first few dates,” Rossman recommends, “but it’s smart to start addressing money goals and values in some fashion.”

“As long as you agree upon the parameters, it’s not financial infidelity,” Rossman said. “It can actually be healthy to have some money that you can call yours and yours alone, whether you decide to put it toward hobbies, gifts, savings, investments or something else.”