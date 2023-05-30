Sean “Diddy” Launches A Direct-To-Consumer Liquor Platform

There’s a reason Sean “Diddy” Combs has achieved billionaire status; he gives the people what they want.

The hip hop mogul recently announced the launch of Diddy Direct, a first of its kind platform created to help retailers and consumers conveniently find, inquire and purchase any of the bestselling spirits under his Combs Spirits portfolio including all CÎROC Vodkas, CÎROC Spritz, CÎROC VS & DeLeón Tequila variants, per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

To spread awareness of the new platform, Combs teamed up with Dj Khaled in a digital ad campaign in which the two stars share more about the new venture over a round of golf.

“Now you have no excuses,” Diddy said in the ad. “You can hit me up directly.”

Diddy launched Ciroc in 2003, and DeLeón Tequila in 2009. He then formed Combs Spirits (CS), a privately owned, premium spirits company in 2013.

“This platform is a game-changer for the spirits industry, and we’re proud to offer consumers and retailers direct access to our portfolio of premium spirits,” Combs said.

According to a news release, Diddy Direct tells consumers and retailers where to find each and allows them to purchase the spirits if delivery is possible in their area, and if it isn’t, directs them to the nearest purchase site. It includes an interactive national map to geo-locate local business and distributors, according to the release.

The platform will likely be most useful to beverage managers, restaurants and nightlife professionals interested in carrying the spirit brand.

Combs continued: “With Diddy Direct, we’re setting a new standard for direct to retailer & direct-to-consumer experiences and bringing the best of Combs Spirits directly to anyone, anywhere in the country.”