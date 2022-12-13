Saweetie Launches Youth-Focused Financial Wellness Program

Saweetie is all about growing her bag and teaching others future generations how to do the same. According to multiple outlets, the rap superstar has announced a youth financial literacy program through her Icy Baby Foundation.

The initiative was kicked off in Elk Grove near Sacramento, Calif. last month, and recently help an event in Oakland, Calif. on December 10.

Young people between the ages of 7-17 years old can enroll in the six-week program and will be outfitted with a funded debit card, educational resource around budgeting, investing and financial planning. Prospective participants can officially join when the program rolls out in January 2023.

“I want to continue using my foundation and resources to financially empower young children and students, especially in Black and Brown communities,” expressed the Grammy Award-nominated rapper in a statement as reported by The Shade Room.

“The long-term goal for the Icy Baby Foundation is to increase financial literacy amongst kids and propel them to brighter futures. My grandmother and I have worked on this for a few years so it’s exciting to finally implement this course and program for young people.”

The kind-hearted rapper and her grandmother Roxane Harper launched nonprofit, Icy Baby Foundation amplify Black and Brown voices and empower them to achieve financial health.

“Financial illiteracy is a systemic problem impacting the Black and Brown communities, especially in the lower economic demographic,” shared harper in a statement as reported by Vibe.com. ” It is passed down through generations but can be broken with education and resources. We are trying to break that cycle through our Icy Baby Foundation. We had 400 students at the Sacramento event, and almost 100 signed up for the six-week financial literacy course. Those students will receive a debit card with money and an additional fund per each class that they complete. We look forward to meeting the youth this Saturday. We will also have a kickoff event later this month in Las Vegas. Our goal is to reach as many young people as we can and educate them about financial literacy before they reach adulthood.”