Savannah James Enters The Metaverse With New Platform ‘Lockerverse’

The metaverse is getting another entry that sports fans will love.

According to a news release, Lockerverse announced the official launch of a platform that will serve as a e-hub for “emerging athletes, entertainers, artists, designers, and brands to tell culture-defining stories and provides their fans exclusive access to merchandise, digital and IRL experiences, content, gaming, and community. “

Founded by college friends William A.I. “Trey” McDonald, James Carlos McFall, and Marcus Rance, it was recently announced Savannah James joined the founding team to help amplify the platform to the next level.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Trey, James, Marcus, and my sons Bronny and Bryce to create a platform that links various communities to new technologies,” said James. “Lockerverse aligns with my love of culture, sportsmanship, and community. This network will help up-and-coming cultural icons grow and build wealth on their terms.”

Lockerverse has joined forces with notable institutions and public figures like Morehouse College; Bronny and Bryce James; Ohio State University football stars CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba; University of Memphis Basketball Coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway; culture-shaping artists Blue the Great, Bianca Pastel, and Chaka; McDonald’s All-American basketball players enrolled at Duke University, UCLA, Baylor University, the University of Arkansas, and the University of Texas; and Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Perez, super producers Mr. Lee and Chase B, and other music industry icons with unreleased tracks and EPs featuring Nipsey Hussle, Pimp C, and DJ Screw that will be released exclusively via the Lockerverse platform, among others according to the news release.

This isn’t the first sports-related foray into the metaverse.

According to the Sports Business Journal, athletes are securing making major virtual real estate moves, with some stars making pricey purchases for entire private islands in the metaverse.

According to the outlet, Exclusible, an NFT marketplace that works with luxury brands, sold a total of 25 private islands in The Sandbox for a combined 910 ETH—which currently equals about $2.9 million.

Lockerverse marks yet another step into the future for athletes, entertainers and their fans to interact in a brand new way, and huge brands are in support.

The new platform was one of six companies selected to participate in the 2022 Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. It was recently announced that Lockerverse joined forces with ESPN to launch a free digital collectible of the Celebration Bowl Trophy.