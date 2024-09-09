Sarah Jakes Roberts Is Embracing Power And Purpose

“I want my partnership with God to be on full display in everything that I do,” says Sarah Jakes Roberts. Her statement lands almost like a punch to the stomach, making you reassess your own spiritual relationship. Jakes Roberts is clear, confident and unshaken in her purpose, which is apparent when we speak. Her introductory words offer a glimpse of the gems she will ultimately leave me with.

A renowned pastor, a bestselling author and the founder of Woman Evolve, Jakes Roberts is the embodiment of living out your calling. Her infectious personality, undeniable style and love for family are not only impressive to witness up close but also inspirational: She has become a beacon of positivity for women, particularly Black women. Her entrepreneurial journey is a testament to her resilience, her faith and an unwavering commitment within her that often goes unnoticed.

What many don’t know is that from an early age, Jakes Roberts faced significant challenges—including becoming a mother at 14, while she also navigated the complexities of growing up in the public eye as the daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes. Later, she married fellow pastor Touré Roberts. Her coming-of-age experiences, though daunting, laid the foundation for her tenacity. Overcoming personal struggles and societal expectations, she transformed her pain into purpose— embarking on a path that would not only redefine her life but also motivate countless women worldwide.

Jakes Roberts admits it took some time to navigate sharing her personal story while also respecting her boundaries and maintaining her privacy. “I think I became vulnerable and transparent almost out of rebellion against what I thought church was supposed to be,” she reveals. “At the time, I had started writing my blog—but few people knew about my past, because I didn’t get pregnant at a time when it was going to be on the Shade Room and people were going to be talking about it. So when my blog started getting popular, it was church people following me. I was like, Let me go on and disappoint y’all now, because y’all will go ahead and back off. And I told them about this teen pregnancy, and to my surprise, what I thought would repel people actually ended up attracting them.”

The founding of Woman Evolve—a movement dedicated to empowering women to embrace their evolution, dream big and optimize their potential—was no small feat. Jakes Roberts had to create an authentic and impactful platform while ensuring that it would remain inclusive and supportive. Her journey involved significant learning curves. She had to build a team that aligned with her vision and values; she also faced making tough decisions that would maintain the integrity of her mission. Despite the obstacles, Jakes Roberts pressed forward, turning challenges into stepping stones for growth.

Staying true to lessons learned, she chose “Surrender” as the theme for this year’s Woman Evolve conference, which takes place in Arlington, Texas, from September 26 to September 28, 2024. Jakes Roberts emphasizes the importance of intentionality in her work, stating, “I wanted to start a movement because I felt like there was a message that needed to invade the Earth.” She believes that surrendering to the process of evolution allows women to become the best versions of themselves. The conference aims to create a space for women to experience this transformation and connect with spirit on a deeper level. “When we talk about Woman Evolve as this overarching message—that women have this opportunity to continually evolve, and become this version of themselves that aligns with Heaven that maybe they never thought was possible—it’s like, ‘What’s required for us to get there?’ ” she says. “And the word surrender just came to mind.”

Thankfully, she is spreading her gospel through multiple mediums, many of which don’t require a ticket and a flight to Texas. Jakes Roberts preaches regularly at the Potter’s House Los Angeles; or you can listen to her on demand with her Woman Evolve podcast, which is an extension of her ministry and brand. And her recent book, Power Moves, is a must-read guide for women of all backgrounds who are looking for spiritual insight, life inspiration, business motivation, thought leadership and more.

Maybe you’re thinking, How does she do it all? Well, so am I. The secret is that Jakes Roberts’s entrepreneurial journey remains deeply intertwined with her sense of purpose. She continues to use her platform not only to share her story but to allow women to connect, heal and evolve together. “If you do not define what power looks like for you, you’re going to be subject to trying to live up to someone else’s definition of what power looks like,” she explains.

As Sarah Jakes Roberts looks to the future, her vision is clear: to reach every woman who needs her message and to ensure that no woman is left behind. Through her dedication to intentionality and integrity, Jakes Roberts exemplifies the very essence of a woman evolved.