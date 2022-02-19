Last Chance To Apply: Sage and BOSS Network’s $10K Grant For Black Women Entrepreneurs

Getty Images

Imagine what Black women would be able to do if they had equal access to distributed resources, funding and opportunities? The possibilities are endless — though sadly, it’s not a reality.

Thankfully, The BOSS Network, an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women, has partnered with Sage, the market-leading provider of integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, to launch the Invest in Progress Grant in support of Black women entrepreneurs and business owners over the next five years.

The grant will further include a year-long mentorship and education program; quarterly business training courses via BOSS University; access to the Boss Network online community; and complimentary Sage Business Cloud Accounting software, in addition to providing $10,000 in grant support to 25 Black women entrepreneurs over those five years.

“We are so excited to launch the BOSS Impact Fund to benefit Black women business owners. For over 12 years, The BOSS Network has remained committed to not only empowering Black women entrepreneurs but also arming them with the resources they need to lead successful business and increase their market share,” says Cameka Smith, founder of the BOSS Network.

To qualify for The BOSS Network and Sage Invest in Progress Grant, you must be a Black woman-identifying entrepreneur who is the leading executive (i.e. Founder) of a for-profit small business founded in the last five years; have a demonstrated need for funds and be willing to participate in a virtual mentoring program.

“At Sage, we have committed to knocking down barriers that foster an advantage for some groups while creating obstacles for others. Capital investment is one area that we’ve recognized as a barrier, particularly for black businesswomen,” said Aziz Benmalek, interim managing director, Sage North America. “Sage is dedicated to being a part of a cultural shift that will help bring about a business community that is more equitable and sustainable for all.

To register or for more information, visit BOSSImpactFund.com. The deadline for submissions is February 25.