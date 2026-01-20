RZA Is Embracing AI In Music—Even As The Industry Pushes Back

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JULY 14: RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Scotiabank Arena on July 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Wu-Tang’s RZA proclaimed he was a fan of AI as a creative partner during a panel at CES 2026.

At the annual tech event showcasing the latest innovations across AI, robotics, cars, health wearables, and more, RZA starred on a panel about artistry and AI, dubbed “From Concept to Reality: Creatives Using AI to Bring Big Ideas to Life.” The artist explained that for him, the biggest draw is how much time AI can save him, per Afrotech. Rather than tedious or expensive work that would have delayed or killed a creative project before, RZA celebrated AI programs that can help get things done.

“You may have the thought and not the resources to express it. I think now with this assistant intelligence, this alternative, this amplified intelligent ability, any creative thought conceived now can be expressed,” the New York-born rapper continued at CES.

These benefits were especially pertinent when making an orchestra-containing demo of his 2024 album A Ballet Through Mud. Rather than using an actual (and costly) orchestra to record the demo, he had AI help out.

“Instead of me spending 10, 12 days trying to get it right, we got that recorded in one day. You look at the orchestra, not to talk numbers here, but the orchestra could cost you up to $60 grand a day,” he said onstage. “We mitigated. And the idea of what I wanted them to do was already captured enough so that the human energy… the human pull of the string, accents, made the demo even better than I imagined.”

Despite the almost exponential rate at which AI is being adopted —- whether in email inboxes or simple Google searches — it’s not without growing controversy. Many worry about AI replacing creativity, not because it’s better, but because it’s cheaper. When “AI artist” Xania Monet, created by Telisha Jones, landed on a Billboard chart, contention erupted in the music industry.

On top of that, more awareness is growing about mass environmental strains caused by AI data centers, namely water usage. Plus, those living near data centers, especially in economically disadvantaged areas, face significantly higher health risks compared to those that don’t. For Black Americans, who are already 75% more likely to live near polluting and hazardous waste sites, this is a continued reality.

Still, the speed at which AI can help get things done is a major draw for many, and turning to it for assistant-ship is happening across industries. In fact, knowing how to use AI tools is a very valuable skill on the job market today. RZA plans to keep using it for creative projects ahead, be it music or film.

“Creativity is time,” RZA said. “It could take three days to get something good with today’s technology, and with [an] AI assistant, I could turn that three days to three hours.”