Spelman College Alumna Rosalind 'Roz' Brewer Returns Home As Interim President

Starbucks Chief Operations Officer and Group President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer speaks at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, Washington on March 20, 2019. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo credit should read JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

Spelman College is keeping its leadership in the family.

In a historic appointment, corporate titan and proud alumna Rosalind “Roz” Brewer has been named interim president of her beloved alma mater, stepping in following Dr. Helene D. Gayle’s departure.

The appointment marks a full-circle moment for Brewer, whose rise through corporate America has been nothing short of extraordinary.

After graduating with a chemistry degree, she shattered glass ceilings as the first Black woman CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, made history as Starbucks’ COO, and blazed trails as the first Black woman to lead a Walmart division as CEO of Sam’s Club.

The significance of Brewer’s return to Spelman extends beyond mere professional achievement. As an alumna who has maintained deep ties with the institution—including serving on its Board of Trustees—she brings an intimate understanding of Spelman’s mission and legacy. Her appointment represents a powerful example of how Spelman women continue to break barriers and return to lift as they climb.

As interim president, Brewer will guide Spelman through this transition period while the Board of Trustees conducts a thorough search for a permanent president. She steps into this role following Dr. Gayle’s successful tenure, during which Spelman strengthened its position as a leading liberal arts institution, enhanced its academic programs, and expanded its global reach.

For current Spelman students, Brewer’s appointment serves as an inspiring example of the heights Spelman women can achieve and the importance of giving back to the institutions that shaped them. Her extensive experience in organizational management, strategic planning, and innovation brings fresh perspectives to addressing the challenges facing higher education today.

The transition comes at a time when HBCUs nationwide are experiencing increased attention and support. As Spelman moves forward under Brewer’s interim leadership, the institution continues its legacy of excellence while demonstrating the power of alumni leadership and commitment to service. Her homecoming reminds us that sometimes the most powerful way to lead is by returning to where your journey began.