Romeo Miller Is Entering The CleanTech Industry With New Partnership

Romeo Miller is setting his sights on the sustainability space in his latest business venture.

The rapper, actor and founder took to his Instagram to announce a new partnership with Richard Patterson, the first Black manufacturer of exotic vehicles in the United States.

“Years ago, I met a man named Richard Patterson, a man with one of the highest IQs, but dressed and talked like me,” Miller said of the partnership that aims to provide clean solutions for exotic vehicles. “A man who revolutionized the automotive world, and also one of only four automotive engineers in the world that can build a car from vehicle schematics to finished production. Richard Patterson is the genius and innovator they didn’t want you to know about, and I’m here to change that!”

Miller and Patterson’s company, Trion and Shango, is poised to a leader in sustainable auto space, according to the two.

“I am thrilled to join focus with Richard Patterson and embark on this transformative journey,” Miller said in the statement. “Together, we will leverage our collective knowledge and resources to drive the advancement of sustainable technology. Our aim is to create a world where cutting-edge innovations harmonize with environmental consciousness, making a positive impact on our planet for generations to come.”

Patterson added per a statement: “The inclusion of Romeo Miller in this venture underscores our shared values and determination to effect real change in the tech and automotive landscape. With our combined efforts, we are confident in our ability to push boundaries, shape the future, and lead the way towards a greener and more sustainable world.”