Lady Justice: 4 Rising Black Female Attorneys You Should Know

“I am the dream and the hope of the slave.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson made sure to evoke the powerful words from Maya Angelou’s beloved “Still I Rise” poem during an event celebrating her official US Supreme Court Justice confirmation–marking the first time this has ever happened for a Black woman.

This came on the heels of an intense series of confirmation hearings where she was grilled about her views, professional decisions, and overall competence as a legal steward.

Unfortunately for many Black women in law, those scenes were relatable and triggering. Being a double minority isn’t easy for anyone in any industry. It’s especially challenging for Black women attorneys who are one of few. Right now, women only make up 37% of the nation’s lawyers, and only 14% of the entire sector are people of color. Despite the disparity, Black women are smashing the glass ceiling all over the place and balancing not only their home lives but the scales of justice as well.

Here are 4 rising Black female attorneys you should know.

01 Kerease Epps How many lawyers can say they passed the bar in one try? Kerease Epps can. The family law attorney charted an impressive path as a law student–graduating from the prestigious Loyola University with her Juris Doctorate in child and family law, all while balancing a clerking externship with the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois. Now, she’s an associate at Beermann LLP, an award-winning law firm dominating the divorce and family law practice since 1958. Despite the challenging nature of her job, she says her passion for protecting families drives her forward. “Families and children are so important to our society and to dedicate my practice to trying to improve their lives is an honor.” 02 Tiara A. Thomas The double HBCU graduate founded T. Thomas & Co. in 2020, a firm with cross-specialties that include business formation and management, contracts, negotiations, non-profit counseling, dispute resolution, asset protection, and more. Throughout her career as an attorney, she has handled cases involving personal injury, breach of contract, civil fraud, civil conspiracy, etc. She serves as an advisor to a wide range of clients, from established businesses and entrepreneurs to high-profile celebrities. She earned her B.A. in Political Science at Grambling State University in Grambling, LA, and later earned her J.D. from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University in Houston, TX. She is licensed to practice in Texas and the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and Texas Bar College. 03 Judge Shequitta Kelly The impressive Ms. Kelly is not only an attorney, she is a judge as well. In 2015, the Indiana native was elected Judge of Dallas County Criminal Court #11 after six years of prosecuting severe Child Abuse cases at the Dallas D.A.’s Office. This is worth applauding since she graduated as a first-generation college student from Indiana University with a dual bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology. Alongside her judicial duties, she is also an entrepreneur. In between ruling over cases, she launched her brand, Hair Shield after noticing a gap in the market for tools that protected women’s hair extensions between installations. As a professional woman who regularly wears expensive extensions, she says the storage method, is an inexpensive solution to an issue that would normally cost women hundreds of dollars per year. Her dual passion for law and entrepreneurship is driven by what she says is her unwavering dedication to protecting women at every stage of their lives. 04 Kendra Stephen The leading trademark attorney protects her clients’ peace of mind—and brands—by ensuring they are in compliance with trademark and copyright law. As the founder and head of the virtual practice Brand Protector, she and her team assist her roster of international clients from anywhere in the world. Among her client portfolio is beloved TV and internet personality, TS Madison who sought Stephen’s counsel on gaining ownership of her name.