The Rich Auntie Playbook: How To Build Wealth, Joy, And Freedom On Your Own Terms

Rich Aunties are having their moment. They are rewriting the rules: joy over judgment, freedom over convention. Black women who are single and childfree are showing us that a life well lived doesn’t have to follow the old script of marriage and motherhood.

Instead of being defined by what they don’t have, Rich Aunties are choosing themselves—and their money choices reflect it. With Tracee Ellis Ross as our patron saint, unapologetically booking the trip, buying the bag, or splurging on the spa day, her way of living is less flex and more permission slip: a reminder that happiness and joy are worthy investments.

That ethos resonates deeply with the everyday Rich Auntie: “I am in a position where I don’t have to consider how my spending habits impact another person who would depend on me greatly,” says Kristyn Matthews, a 30-something Florida-based project manager. “Being childfree by choice, I’m able to lean into that fully without the potential of feeling guilty later on. If a purchase decision backfires, it only impacts me—and I’m cool with that.”

For Yvette Ansah, founder of Café Kwae, dividing her time between the U.S., the U.K., and Ghana means financial flexibility not just for herself, but also for the people she loves. “I took my 8-year-old niece on a trip to Paris because I wanted to share one of my favorite cities with her. Just us.” For Ansah, it’s about legacy as much as lifestyle: “My other goal was to expose her—in small doses—to seeking fulfillment in personal development, joy, and a zest for life, not material items.”

The Rich Auntie Way of Life

Balancing joy today with foresight for tomorrow is a hallmark of the Rich Auntie way of life. As Rich Aunties age like fine wine, being just as deliberate about tomorrow’s financial and healthcare choices as they are about today’s will ensure their lives stay full and abundant. Matthews is on track: she started investing both personally and through work retirement plans in her mid-20s, gradually increasing her contributions every six months. She also invests income from her side business.

Her steady investing reflects a larger truth: the biggest wild card in retirement isn’t market performance, it’s healthcare. Healthcare costs will loom large as these aunties age—Fidelity estimates the average 65-year-old retiring in 2025 could spend $172,500 on health-related costs during their twilight years. Being diagnosed with chronic cancer at 30 has also made planning for health expenses in retirement a priority for Matthews: “I’ve had my eye on a 55+ community for many years. It’s pricey, but it offers evolving health resources and the most hands-off option for me and my loved ones.”

That kind of forward planning is one way Rich Aunties protect both their health and their wealth. Another is putting tax-advantaged tools to work. “If you’re eligible to contribute to a Health Savings Account (HSA) and don’t need the money right away, you can keep it invested,”explains CPA Janet Berry-Johnson of Firefly Financial Organizing. “Your contributions are tax-deductible now, and as long as you use the money for eligible medical expenses—deductibles, co-pays, prescriptions, vision, dental—withdrawals are tax-free when you need them.”

Add in a preventive approach to healthcare, and the payoff is not just better health but long-term savings too. Dr. Alyson Myers, endocrinologist at Montefiore Einstein, recommends middle-aged Black women stay on top of screenings: yearly mammograms for breast cancer, colonoscopies starting at 45, regular blood pressure checks after 40, and diabetes screenings from 35 onward—especially given higher risks for Black and Latina women. “So much of long-term health is what we catch early,” she stresses.

Taxes, Generosity, and Freedom

A tax plan rooted in their lifestyle choices helps Rich Aunties stretch their dollars further and keep their bottom line strong. “Without the expenses of childcare or dependents, single women often have more room in their budgets to fund retirement accounts,” says Berry-Johnson.

The right accounts create more freedom down the line. Traditional retirement plans—like a 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), SEP-IRA, or traditional IRA—offer tax breaks now, though withdrawals are taxed later. Roth accounts take the opposite path: no break today, but the gift of tax-free withdrawals in retirement.

And the details matter. “One mistake I see often is single women accidentally filing as head of household when it doesn’t apply,” Berry-Johnson notes. “Filing correctly and aligning your accounts with your life can free up thousands—money you can use to live richly today while building security for tomorrow.”

And for Rich Aunties, like Ansah, who find joy in giving, smart tax planning can make generosity go further. In 2025, a Rich Auntie can give up to $19,000 per person without triggering the need to file a gift tax return. To be clear, paying tuition or medical expenses directly doesn’t count toward that limit, and charitable strategies like donating appreciated stock or using donor-advised funds can stretch both their impact and tax benefits.

Ansah, who has a close-knit family, is also investing in her social capital to prevent loneliness and isolation as she ages. “I’ve been talking to my sister, female cousins, and some of my girlfriends about this,” she shares. “Without partners or children, we’ve been speaking candidly about where we want to live in the future and it boils down to being close to each other and prioritizing our health.” Although they are two decades out from retirement, her tribe is setting aside funds toward this vision.

The Rich Auntie Legacy

Their deliberate choices show what’s possible when we design lives around freedom, not fear—love, not lack. For too long, Black women were told a man and a family were the ultimate financial plan. But the ingenuity and intentionality of Rich Aunties remind us we’ve always had options. And the best one? Ourselves.

Kara is the founder of The Frugal Feminista and author of heal your relationship with money and Unmasking the Strong Black Woman.