Mandating A Return To The Office Is Going To Drive Workers Out The Door, Experts Say

A new report from The Conference Board shows that workers are vehemently opposed to returning to the office full-time, even if it means walking away from their jobs altogether.

The June report shows that employers’ decision to ban work-from-home policies could likely fosters high worker dissatisfaction and decreased retention.

“In a world that can often seem like it’s gone mad, we need to reimagine the workplace as an oasis for workers,” Rebecca Ray, executive vice president of human capital for The Conference Board, said in a statement. “Businesses should not only be thoughtful about why they’re asking people to come back to the office but make it a place where people can come to do their best work, can learn and grow and can have a meaningful impact,” she said.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, remote work is highly preferred by workers who have found better work-life balance and increased productivity working in virtual or hybrid environments.

A March report released by Executive Network via a global survey of 1,300 people where only only 28% of knowledge workers said their company is making it worthwhile to commute. And nearly half of them also said company isn’t making the trek any more attractive.

“Companies are offering more perks and increasing compensation to entice workers back to the office. But they need to make coming to the office more purposeful and ‘commute worthy,’” Jeanne Meister, an executive vice president at Executive Networks, said in a statement as reported by HRDive. “This will require employers to be clear on why and how working in the office can optimize collaboration and innovation,” she said according to the outlet. “Employers also need to provide equal opportunity for advancement and development, no matter where the work gets done.”