Nonprofits do social good, but it’s almost never easy. Not because of a lack of passion, but underdeveloped operational infrastructure. Severtri Wilson recognized this and founded her SaaS (software as a service) company Resilia to help nonprofits further their day-to-day capacity to focus on what matters. Now, thanks to a new investment, Resilia’s reach is going to go even further.

In a news release shared with ESSENCE, the company announced the closing of a $35M in a history-making series B round. Investors include Panoramic Ventures, Canadian VC Framework Venture Partners, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fund alongside returning investors Mucker Capital, Callais Capital, Cultivation Capital, Engage Ventures, SoftBank Group’s SB Opportunity Fund, Kimble Ventures, The Jump Fund, and Fearless Fund. New investors include Chloe Capital, Gaingels, Mana Ventures among others.

“Our goal at Resilia has always been to provide nonprofits with access—something our team has worked tirelessly to do,” said Sevetri M. Wilson, founder and CEO at Resilia in a news release. “This latest investment gets us closer to realizing our vision of democratizing philanthropy by reallocating power over its decision making and resources as well as providing more seats at the table.”

The company enables nonprofits to better operationalize the processes to free up the time and energy to focus on fundraising and other important components to keep them afloat.

Since its launch in 2017, the company’s revenue has grown more than 300% annual revenue growth, while growing net revenue retention by greater than 150%.

The latest funding will be used to scale Resilia’s technology platform and expand access to the sector by bringing more North American organizations into its ecosystem.

This historic raise comes at a time when VC investment in Black woman-founded companies are at an all-time low.

TechCrunch recently reported that Black founders raised a only $187 million out of the nearly $43 billion in venture capital allocated in Q3 this year. That’s only 0.43% of the total investment made in the quarter.

“The innovation that Resilia is bringing to nonprofits maximizes the impact organizations have on communities and is a true game-changer,” said Paul Judge, Managing Partner at Panoramic Ventures. “We are excited to be on this journey of enormous scale with Sevetri and team.”

“The nonprofit sector has been historically underserved by technological innovations, but Resilia has created necessary, scalable solutions to empower organizations to increase capacity, execute on their own missions and propel teams to do more of what they do best,” Added Ajay Gopal, Partner at FRAMEWORK Venture Partners.

To date, Resilia has grown their platform to include more than 15,000 nonprofit users and enterprise customers including Oxfam America, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Goldman Sachs’s One Million Black Women Initiative, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, United States Tennis Association Foundation, and The Boston Foundation.

More information can be found about Resilia at https://www.resilia.com/nonprofit-platform.