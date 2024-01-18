Saying Goodbye: How To Resign From A Job Without Burning Bridges

Happy African American creative woman carrying her belongings after quitting from a job and looking at camera.

The principle “don’t burn bridges” suggests being mindful of how you end relationships. In the professional realm, the concept aligns with certain industry norms. For instance, the practice of giving a two-week notice upon resignation is customary; it gives the organization prep time to train, hire, and redistribute workloads. The absence of a notification period can throw a chink in the supply chain and impact outcomes. We can see then, from a company perspective, how violating this policy might burn bridges.

The argument can be made, however, that the proverb “don’t burn bridges” is less relevant in our dynamic and globalized society. As relocating regions, changing jobs, and transitioning careers becomes more the norm than the exception, it’s entirely possible to create a fresh start in a new environment. In our modern era, traditional emphasis on preserving local relationships might seem less applicable. To that, I’d say — while the way work relationships operate may have changed, the fundamentals remain the same. The importance of professionalism, managing reputation, and leaving doors open and unscorched will always be beneficial over the course of a career.

Certainly though, some situations tempt us to set conventional wisdom aside. Take, for instance, a hypothetical employee who has endured a brutal and toxic work environment. Who, throughout their tenure on the job, suffered the demoralization of daily, subtle microaggressions and ostracization. In a situation like this, given the opportunity to quit, our hypothetical friend may not feel motivated to adhere to a ‘two-week notice,’ or any company protocols for that matter. I mean…valid.

Still, the impulse to exact some semblance of get-back in an employment situation where you’ve felt powerless is perhaps justifiable, but not necessarily wise. My experience as a Human Resources Manager for S&P 500 companies across industries advises against it. The fact is, reputation travels, and so does word-of-mouth among managers. Industries are smaller than one might think, and burning bridges at one company can negatively impact future opportunities at the next.

Ultimately, it’s about you, not them. Exiting with grace demonstrates your integrity, character, and emotional intelligence, qualities recognized and appreciated by others. To safeguard your professional reputation and ensure a seamless transition as you bid farewell — here are five steps to help you resign from your job without burning bridges:

Give Proper Notice:

Adhere to industry norms by providing the standard notice period, usually two weeks. This demonstrates professionalism and allows your employer time to transition.

Express Gratitude:

Acknowledge the opportunities and experiences gained during your time with the company. Express gratitude for the support received and the skills acquired.

Complete Pending Projects:

Finish any outstanding projects or tasks before departure. Leaving loose ends tied up shows responsibility and dedication to your work.

Offer Assistance in Transition:

Express your willingness to assist in the transition process. Whether training a replacement or creating documentation for your role, showing a commitment to a smooth handover can leave a positive impression.

Exit Interview Feedback:

If your company conducts exit interviews, provide constructive feedback professionally. Be honest in critiques but keep it productive, focusing on suggestions for improvement.