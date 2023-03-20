Remy Martin Celebrates D.C. Changemakers For Women’s History Month Celebration

Photo Credit: Derryl Harris

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Remy Martin partnered with 3 DC powerhouse women to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women who have broken barriers in male dominated industries.

The hosts — Deesha Dyer, Former White House Social Secretary, and now of President, Hook & Fasten, Mercy Chikowore a local publicist and Crystal Carson, Communications Director to Michelle Obama — brought together a room of local changemakers in politics, media, sports, business, social impact, beauty and fitness. The intention of the event was simple: celebrate the brilliance, beauty, resilience and countless contributions of Black women.

“We invited women who not only run their own companies, serve as decision-makers and are effortless creators but who also positively impact their communities in fields from tech and nonprofit, to social justice, media and fitness” said Chikowore.

The cocktail hour featured two specialty drinks sponsored by Remy Martin, one appropriately named I’m That Girl, in honor of Queen Bey and the idea that women should always remember our worth. Guests later moved from The Penthouse to The Retreat for dinner, where they were greeted by a statement table with beautiful Women’s History Month themed floral displays.

“We wanted to give the ladies a fun evening and a seat at the table that came with no request or ulterior motive” continued Carson.

Hosts Dyer, Chikowore and Carson only interrupted the celebration to honor and recognize the other women in the room and share the importance of having a safe, joyful, carefree space for Black women to be together.

“This was just the opportunity to build on and make new connections in a curated safe space with good music, delicious drinks and food honoring women just like them,” said Dyer.

The glamorous yet joyful evening concluded with cookies and cupcakes by local Black-owned business Cake-wich Craft. Personalized gift bags were provided by Remy Martin.