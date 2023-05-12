The WFH Battle Between Workers And Their Bosses May Be Coming To An End

The WFH battle between employees and employers may finally be coming to a truce.

A new report finds from Scoop that bosses are increasingly loosening their hold on the requiring workers to operate from office settings, and are embracing full-time remote work.

A majority of the 4,000-plus companies the platform surveyed offer at least hybrid work arrangements with the average number of days companies are requiring employees to be in office being 2.5.

“I kind of view it as kind of a truce between employers and employees,” said Rob Sadow, Scoop’s CEO and co-founder. “Most companies are expecting employees in two or three days a week…That’s increasingly the bargain that’s being struck.”

Workers have increasingly favored remote work settings over the last few years. Pew Research survey results show that nearly three since the height of the pandemic, about roughly six-in-ten U.S. workers, say their jobs can mainly be done from home (59%) and prefer to work from home all or most of the time.

About 44% also shared that working from home has made it more convenient for them to meet deadlines, and another 72% say working from home hasn’t affected their ability to advance in their job. So, it’s clear why WFH is winning a workplace war when it comes preferred to working styles.

“Companies requiring people to be in full time are finding it harder to do. Competitors are offering more flexibility,” Sabow said. “Employees really don’t want to be in the office five days a week and have made that incredibly clear to their employers.