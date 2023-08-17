Nearly 40% Of Recruiters Lie To Candidates During Job Seeking Process

Job seekers already have it tough enough landing the right role. Now, a new report from Resume Builder is saying they have to contend with dishonest recruiters.

36% of hiring managers shared they’ve lied to job candidates about a job or the company during the hiring process, and of those, 75% said they lie during the interview, 52% in the job description and 24% in the offer letter, as reported by HR Dive.

“Lying to candidates undermines an organization’s integrity and is bad for business,” Stacie Haller, chief career advisor for Resume Builder, said in a statement.

When asked why they lied, the recruiters shared various reasons, but the top responses include

We asked respondents why they lie to candidates, and write-in responses were telling. Respondents say they lie for the following reasons:

“To protect sensitive company information.”

“To cover up negative information about the company.”

“To attract job seekers, some benefits are exaggerated.”

“To deliberately say things that will please the candidate”

“To make the job sound better than it really is.”

“To attract more qualified candidates.”

“Candidates are making decisions based on the information they receive, and deceit only leads to bad outcomes for both the organization and candidate,” Haller said. “Honesty not only upholds an organization’s reputation but also is critical for cultivating success for both the company and the individuals it seeks to attract.”