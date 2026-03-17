Quincy Jones’ Estate Sells Part Of His Legendary Catalog — Including Michael Jackson Hits

Michael Jackson 1994 Grammy awards with Quincy Jones (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

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Quincy Jones’ estate has sold a notable portion of the late artist’s catalog, including some of his stake in Michael Jackon’s discography.

Investment firm HarbourView acquired “select music and non-music assets” on Thursday, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The deal spans Jones’ assets, both publishing related and recorded. HarbourView Equity Partners also acquired assets tied to work in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where Jones was an executive producer.

“Our father was endlessly curious and always ahead of his time,” Rashida Jones, the late producer’s daughter and actor, said in a statement. “Long before anyone talked about ‘multi-platform,’ he was already building bridges and connecting the dots across music, film, television, publishing, technology and culture, creating iconic juggernauts like Thriller, The Color Purple, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and [co-founding the magazine] Vibe.”

Jones died in 2024 at the age of 91. The Chicago-born music legend was raised amid the Great Depression and influenced by his mother’s mental illness. His discovery of an upright piano became a pivotal point in his journey into music. By as young as 14, he was performing in jazz clubs with Ray Charles. He didn’t just shift culture with his sonic taste and production genius. He was also, among many things, the first Black musical director of the Academy Awards in 1971.

“What made him extraordinary was his ability to see around corners and bring together the right people, ideas, and sounds to create timeless work again and again. As his children, our responsibility is to protect not only the catalog, but the spirit and love behind it,” Rashida Jones said. “HarbourView understands that legacy and has the vision and expertise to help ensure that future generations can feel the full scope of his everlasting impact.”

HarbourView, a New Jersey-headquartered firm, also acquired some stake in Jackson’s works. Jones was a close collaborator with the King of Pop and had produced some of his most seminal records like Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

“He was a once-in-a-century architect of culture,” HarbourView CEO Sherrese Clarke said in a statement. “Our partnership with the Estate is rooted in deep respect for Quincy’s creative vision and a long-term commitment to safeguarding his work, his likeness, and his influence for generations to come.”

Quincy Jones’ legendary body of work is only the latest HarbourView has acquired. The firm has been, no doubt, expanding quickly since its formation in 2021. It also owns music catalogs of Kelly Clarkson, T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, and more.