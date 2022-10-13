After Nearly 150 Years, HBCU Prairie View A&M Allows Students To Earn Bachelor’s Degree In African American Studies

Photo credit: Rena O. Productions

In 1968, the nation’s first African American studies major was developed at San Francisco State University after an uproarious outcry from students and faculty. 54 years later, historically Black university Prairie View A&M University is following suit.

In a news release, it was announced that the 146-year-old institution will offer students the option to major or minor in African American studies beginning this fall.

“A part of the HBCU experience for many students is a journey to self-identification, Blackness, and trying to understand the Black experience better,” said Director and Associate Professor of AAS Jeanelle Hope, Ph.D in a news release. “It [African American Studies] provides students with the language to understand the world around them and an opportunity to engage key theories, concepts and methods that seek to make sense of the Black experience and amplify our narratives.”

The new program comes by way of a $1 million initiative, Enhancing the Humanities at PVAMU, and partial funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, an anonymous contribution, and a matching grant, according to the news release.

The Bachelor of Arts program is aimed at equipping students with culturally competent tools to effectively communicate, think critically about and examine any field of work they venture into.