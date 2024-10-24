The Power Move: How To Position Yourself For The Corner Office Before The New Year

Business colleagues having a conversation. They are discussing finance charts and graphs on a laptop computer. They are both young business people in an office. Could be an interview or consultant working with a client.

Listen, sis—we’re in Q4, and if you’ve been eyeing that next-level position, now is the time to strategically position yourself for advancement.

As Black women, we often hear that we need to work twice as hard to get half as far. But let’s flip the script: our unique perspectives, resilience, and leadership abilities are exactly what companies need right now.

According to McKinsey’s 2023 Women in the Workplace report, while Black women make up 7.4% of the U.S. population, we only represent 4% of C-suite positions. And despite our proven track record of leadership excellence and innovation, we continue to face systemic barriers to advancement. But here’s the thing: we’re not just statistics. We’re changemakers, and these strategic moves will help you secure that promotion you’ve been manifesting.

Document your wins—and make them visible.

Let’s start with the receipts. That project you crushed last quarter? The client you retained? The team you mentored? Create a “wins document” tracking your accomplishments, complete with metrics and testimonials. Black women’s contributions often go unrecognized in the workplace, making self-advocacy crucial.

Send weekly or bi-weekly updates to your supervisor highlighting your achievements. This isn’t bragging—it’s strategic visibility. Think of it as creating your own narrative in a world that often overlooks our contributions.

Build your career council.

Real talk: In corporate America, it’s not just about what you know—it’s about who knows what you know. Research from Harvard Business Review shows that Black professionals who advance to executive levels are 3.4 times more likely to have a strong network of mentors and sponsors.

Your career advancement needs a strong foundation of support. Start by identifying a mentor within your organization who can guide your growth. Next, connect with a sponsor—someone senior who advocates for you when you’re not in the room. Also, cultivate relationships with peers in similar roles at other companies who can share industry insights. Finally, seek out industry leaders who can provide broader perspective on your career trajectory.

Master the money talk.

Knowing your worth is essential, and according to the National Women’s Law Center, Black women face a significant pay gap, earning just 69 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic men. Before having the promotion conversation, research market rates for the role you want. Use resources like levels.fyi and Glassdoor to gather concrete data points that support your compensation requirements.

Quantify your impact.

Here’s the secret sauce: speak the language of leadership. Transform your achievements into measurable results. Instead of saying “I managed social media,” say “I grew our social engagement by 40% and drove $100K in attributable revenue through social campaigns.” Numbers tell a story that decision-makers can’t ignore, and in today’s data-driven workplace, quantifiable success is your best advocate.

Strategic upskilling.

The path to promotion requires continuous growth. Identify skills gaps between your current role and the position you want. According to LinkedIn’s Workplace Learning Report, 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their learning and development. Take advantage of company-sponsored training programs and seek out professional certifications. Attend industry conferences and workshops to stay current with industry trends and expand your knowledge base.

Your three-month power plan.

The end of the year approaches quickly, so let’s break this down into actionable steps. In your first month, focus on documenting all wins from the past year and scheduling meetings with key stakeholders. Month two should be about taking on high-visibility projects and strengthening relationships with decision-makers. Use the third month to prepare and present your promotion proposal, complete with your vision for the new role.

The power play.

When it’s time to have the conversation, come prepared with a detailed presentation of your accomplishments. Share your clear vision for your expanded role, backed by market research on compensation. Bring specific examples of your leadership potential and the support you’ve garnered from key stakeholders.

Remember, sis, you’re not just asking for a promotion—you’re presenting an opportunity for the company to retain top talent and benefit from your unique perspective and abilities.

The end of the year is prime time for promotions as companies plan their organizational structure and budgets for the upcoming year. Start implementing these strategies now, and don’t wait for permission to lead. As Maya Angelou said, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

Your seat at the table isn’t just about you—it’s about creating space for other Black women to follow. So straighten your crown and get to work. Your corner office awaits.