The Argument For Discussing Politics At Work

Every etiquette coach will tell you that there there are two topics to avoid in the office: religion and politics. The latter, however, is becoming more unavoidable as tensions rise leading up to the November presidential election.

Dr. Joel A Davis Brown, founder of Pneumos, a global management & consulting firm says it’s time to reverse the taboo and talk about what’s to come.

“Wouldn’t you want someone who knows how to be culturally intelligent? Wouldn’t you want someone who already knows how to be resilient and strong and visionary,” Davis Brown tells ESSENCE. “These are he says he asks of his clients who are hesitant to foster political conversations with their teams. A apart of Davis Brown’s consult offerings includes helping executives with navigating conflict resolution in professional settings.

“Unfortunately, a number of companies and organizations fail to realize that until there’s a political controversy in the media, there should be conversations had before then to open the pathway for substantive conversations in the future. But there are some key things to consider first.”

Remember that you don’t have to engage

“Know that you have the agency to decide not to participate in those conversations if you choose not to,” Davis Brown tells ESSENCE. “I know sometimes there are very well-meaning people, progressives, liberal, Conservatives who might say, I want to hear what you have to say. But it’s okay to set boundaries.”

Recognize allyship

“Make sure that you have allies in place so that if you are feeling off or you’re not feeling supported, that you have people you can go to use for a sounding board. Iidentify who those people are going to be.”

Adopt some wellness strategies

“What are you going to do in the moment when you get triggered? What are you going to do if you’re feeling off? And that can be everything from going outside to take a walk, making sure that you get a really good lunch, taking a breath, taking something into work like a personal item or memento that when you look at it, you touch it, it gives you strength, it gives you courage. So it’s going to be different for everybody. I think making sure and demanding of leadership that conversations are had in a respectful and equitable way, recognizing power and privilege.”