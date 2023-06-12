A New Tech-Based Haircare Brand Is Finally Personalizing 4C Hair Care

A new brand is aiming to take the guesswork out of textured haircare with the help of advanced technology.

OurX, a data-tech platform focused on providing personalized care for the underserved textured hair consumer. Ceci Kurzman, formerly of Warner Brothers and Revlon launched OurX after noticing disinvestment of market research on textured hair.

“Presently, hair care remains segregated in the beauty and personal care industry, with solutions for those with textured hair remaining separate and unequal,” Kurzman said in a statement. “While celebrating the many powerful brands already shaping this category, OurX endeavors to use proven data to combat an oversimplified, one-size-fits-all view of the textured hair consumer.”

The brand launched on June 6 with the help of a seed round led by Reign Ventures.

“We celebrate the visionaries at OurX who have unlocked a realm of personalized regimens, expert coaching, and transformative education for the diverse and intricate world of highly textured hair,” add Monique Mosley and Erica Duignan Minnihan, General Partners of Reign Ventures. “Their commitment to empowering individuals with tailored solutions sets a new standard in the industry, amplifying inclusivity and fostering genuine self-expression.”

The brand utilizes AI to produce highly curated content, coaching, and interactive education available via a mobile app.

According to a news release, renowned celebrity hair stylist Johnny Wright will lead educational services on the app. His stories career spans 30 years and includes clients like Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington, and Tamron Hall. Harvard-educated and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenna Lester is also a part of the educator team and will offer insight on scalp care.

