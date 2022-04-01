These 5 Personal Finance Books By Black Women Will Help You Whip Your Wallet Into Shape

We all know that money makes the world go around, and if you truly want to lead a healthy, and successful life, money is a major component. Unfortunately, a large group of individuals in the US find it challenging to manage their finances. Although unfortunate, it’s understandable. Just seven states require schools to offer a stand-alone finance class and legislators in 25 states and the District of Columbia have just begun to introduce financial education bills this year.

Additionally, according to data, about 62 percent of men are financially literate, compared with about 52 percent of women. Similarly, the data show that about 64 percent of adults living in high-income households are financially literate, compared to about 47 percent of adults living in low- income households.

But, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Tons of resources are available across various mediums, but there’s nothing like a good book.

We’ve rounded up a list of personal finance books that will help you understand finance and whip your wallet into shape.

01 Heart and Hustle: Use Your Passion. Build Your Brand. Achieve Your Dreams. International Youtube sensation Patricia Bright has grown her empire in front of her viewers for more than ten years. Now, she’s sharing the lessons she’s learned along the way in her first book, Heart and Hustle. 02 Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole A successful preschool teacher with substantial savings, Tiffany Aliche (AKA the Budgetnista) was riding high for years. This came to screeching halt when a recession and advice from an incompetent advisor left her drowning in debt. While working to get her head above water, Aliche created an outline of a ten-step formula that helped her financial goals get on track. These principles have now helped more than one million women worldwide save and pay off millions in debt, and begin planning for a richer life. 03 We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Only men are expected to be millionaires–or are they? Rachel Rogers says ‘heck no.’ The mother of four, attorney, business owner, and self-made millionaire— shares the lessons she’s learned both in her own journey to wealth and in coaching hundreds of women through their own journeys to seven figures. 04 The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom: Build Wealth, Retire Early, and Live the Life of Your Dreams Author Paris Woods breaks down complicated financial topics in her guide book, specifically curated for Black women. This book is perfect for Black women of any age, including young professionals just starting to set financial goals and mid-career women who are tired of following the same old rules and are ready to live life on their own terms. If freedom is your goal, then this is the book for you. 05 The Fearless Money Mindset: Broke Doesn’t Scare Me Serial entrepreneur and founder of venture capital firm Fearless Fund, Arian Simone may seem like she’s always known everything there is to know about money. In her book, she lets us know that’s not true–and invites readers into her journey to financial freedom step by step.