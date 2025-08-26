The Picnic Queen: How One Baltimore Woman Turned A Birthday Splurge Into A Thriving Luxury Event Brand

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Peace Adebanjo knew she was spending way too much money on her 26th birthday picnic setup. And if you’ve ever planned a birthday party, then you’ve likely been there before too!

After scrolling through Pinterest and falling in love with all the gorgeous imagery, the DMV — D.C., Maryland, Virginia area — resident decided she was going to create something special to make up for the small celebration she’d had the year before during COVID. Her brother built custom tables, she hit up TJ Maxx and Marshalls for pillows, grabbed tableware off Amazon, and went all out. The rest was history.

“It turned out absolutely beautiful,” she says. “Celebrating with my family and friends that day gave me so much joy, and I felt such peace being in that moment.”

That expensive birthday setup became the foundation for Picnics by Peace, which has now served over 600 clients and partnered with brands like AstraZeneca and EY. What started as a pandemic hobby has since grown into a luxury event company redefining the picnic experience.

During those long COVID lockdowns, picnics became one of the only safe ways to hang out with people. For Adebanjo, who loves to travel, it was the perfect outlet when she couldn’t go anywhere. She started doing weekend picnics, sometimes with friends but often solo. Her enthusiasm earned her the “picnic queen” nickname.

“For me, it wasn’t just about food and a blanket,” she explains. “It was the peace of being outside in nature, slowing down, and enjoying the moment.”

When friends kept telling her to turn it into a business, she initially said no. She didn’t want the stress. But a few months later, curiosity won out.

The gap she saw was huge. Sure, picnics existed, but luxury curation didn’t. Adebanjo wanted to offer way more than basic blankets and baskets – color schemes, themes, personalized designs that felt intentional. She later expanded into proposals after noticing there weren’t many people in the DMV doing unique setups.

She begins every project by listening. Clients share mood boards, inspiration photos, even the vibe they want guests to feel. For romantic celebrations, she brings elements that spark conversation. For birthdays, especially for women, she makes sure everything is Instagram-worthy because she knows those memories are getting photographed.

“I play with lush florals, custom signage, unique décor pieces, and I offer more than 20 different color schemes so clients can choose something that truly reflects them,” she says.

But building a business, particularly a business of this nature, isn’t just pretty setups. Adebanjo believes picnics create spaces for joy and connection, particularly Black joy. She’s seen groups of women book luxury picnics just to surprise friends and say “I appreciate you.”

“To me, that’s powerful. That’s what makes every picnic special.”

Building the business meant getting comfortable with putting herself out there, which wasn’t easy. Her solution was consistency – posting on Instagram at least three times per week no matter what. One day, the only video she had was imperfect. You could see a client’s shoe, their bag, even their food bag. She didn’t want to post it but stuck to her commitment. That video hit a million views and became her first viral moment.

Community engagement helped too. She started hosting influencer events and sponsoring local gatherings, letting people experience Picnics by Peace firsthand.

The real wake-up call came during her first winter, which was painfully slow. She realized relying on outdoor picnics alone wouldn’t work. That’s when she diversified into proposals, event design, florals, and corporate events. She also launched The Picnic Suite, an indoor space for year-round celebrations.

“Diversifying saved the business and helped us grow beyond just being a seasonal service,” she says.

Today the brand does way more than picnics. There’s Petals by Peace with their popular Bloom Bar, where guests create their own floral arrangements. She regularly collaborates with other Black-owned businesses like Shuga & Ice and Scentelier Lab, creating spaces for sisterhood beyond just serving clients.

Behind the scenes, the work is anything but glamorous. “People see the pretty setups,” she notes, “but they don’t see the laundry, dishwashing, or the endless sourcing it takes to make them happen.” Over the past year, she’s built a 10-person team, including an executive assistant to manage finances and admin.

Her biggest advice for aspiring entrepreneurs? Don’t do it alone. As Black women, there’s pressure to carry everything independently, but she’s learned that accepting help was what saved her business. Someone who asked about hiring opportunities during her first year, whom she initially laughed off, has now been with the company for three years.

“About two years ago I made it a goal to never reject help. That decision truly reduced my burnout.”

After being let go from her federal accounting job recently, Adebanjo is now full-time focused on scaling Picnics by Peace into a comprehensive luxury event company. The vision includes expanded floral design, rentals, and eventually their own event space.

“Sometimes God has to close a door so you can finally give yourself permission to walk through the one He’s been calling you to,” she reflects.

Last May she participated in the USG Incubator Program and was honored as one of the finalists. She’s also invested in herself through floral design classes, which directly inspired launching Petals by Peace.

Self-funding has also been challenging, but rewarding, because it lets her maintain complete control. A July feature on Good Morning Washington felt like a full-circle moment, showcasing how far the vision has come.

Through it all, faith has been her anchor during overwhelming moments and uncertainty. “I truly believe God called me to build something that creates joy, connection, and legacy. And that’s what keeps me going.”

From that expensive birthday setup to a luxury brand celebrating Black joy in all its forms, Peace Adebanjo should inspire any up and coming entrepreneur to believe that sometimes the best businesses are born from following what brings you joy — and in her case, peace (all pun intended!).