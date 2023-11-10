Patti LaBelle And Cardi B Joined Forces For New Holiday Campaign And We’re Obsessed 

Two of our most beloved music stars are making the holidays that much more joyful with a new collaboration—not with a song, but with food.

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle and rap superstar Cardi B have recently come together to launch a social media campaign featuring their food brands— Whipshots®, a vodka-infused whipped cream that, and several items from Patti’s Good Life, Labelle’s food and lifestyle brand.

“Whipshots and Patti’s Good Life embody the spirit of celebration, and we are thrilled to witness the harmony that Cardi B and Patti LaBelle are creating at their own holiday tables,” says David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands in a news relesae shared with ESSENCE. Whipshots is a brand under Starco’s portfolio.

He adds: “Bringing these two icons, and their amazing products, together just makes sense, especially during the holiday season. Two Grammy Award winners, one new holiday tradition.”

The campaign launched on November 9 with a teaser video, and seven individual sitcom-style episodes featuring a scenes of Cardi B and Patti’s family at holiday dinner will follow.

“Everyone’s favorite auntie and favorite niece have teamed up for some holiday cheer, and we know that people are going to love the two of them together,” says Patti’s Good Life co-founder and owner, Zuri Edwards.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Patti’s Good Life company is a runaway success. The brand food items are sold at Walmart and Target, and has generated millions according to an earlier exclusive report by Forbes.

Gross sales hit nearly $200 million last year, according to the outlet, which is wrapped into a royalty deal for the legend, meaning she takes home 10%. Using her original recipes for baked goods and desserts, LaBelle utilizes a factory do the the baking then sells the items to the big box retailers for distribution. Her sweet potato pies and macaroni & cheese account for $85 million in sales alone, Forbes reported.

Similarly, Whipshots are a massive hit among consumers as well.

As previously reported by ESSENCE in April 2023, Whipshots had sold more than 2 million cans in less than two years and expanded into new markets.

“We just went double platinum! We’re not playing around when we say Whipshots is the best,” Cardi said in a statement as reported by Billboard. “Boozy and beautiful since day one, and two million cans later, there is no slowing us down. I love the fans supporting our brand – let’s keep this party going!”