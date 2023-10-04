Patti LaBelle Partners With Black-Owned Food Brand To Expand Her Culinary Empire

Patti LaBelle is joining forces with a Black-owned restaurant group to take her delicious food empire to the next level.

Brooklyn Chop House & Brooklyn Chop House Grocer recently announced in a news release that their popular Asian fusion dumpling brand has partnered with LaBelle’s, Patti LaBelle Foods and will be distributed in more 1,000 Walmart nationwide.

“Ms. LaBelle brought this deal to Walmart through her company, ZPAC, which focuses on placing minority companies into big box stores,” the news release reads. “This exciting development marks a significant milestone for the iconic eatery, bringing its delectable dumplings to a broader audience of food enthusiasts.”

Brooklyn Chop House Dumplings are now Available Nationwide (PRNewsfoto/Brooklyn Chop House)

“We’re thrilled to partner with the legendary Patti LaBelle to bring the flavors of Brooklyn Chop House and BCH Grocer dumplings to homes across the nation through Walmart stores,” Brooklyn Chop House Grocer Partners said in a statement. “These dumplings are a testament to our commitment to excellence in the culinary world. We have already sold out in some locations. We are overwhelmed with the response from so many friends, loyal customers, and those who have always wanted to experience Brooklyn Chop House menu items but have yet to be able to get to our NYC locations; what a feeling, what an unpredicted response!”

The dumplings are a convergence of Black American and Asian cuisine, featuring flavors like classic pork, mac and cheese, Korean BBQ-inspired beef cheese and bacon, and chocolate cake dumplings.

Earlier this year, LaBelle made headlines with the success of her company.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Patti’s Good Life grossed millions per an exclusive report by Forbes. Sales hit nearly $200 million last year, according to the outlet, which is wrapped into a royalty deal for the legend, meaning she takes home 10%. Using her original recipes for baked goods and desserts, LaBelle utilizes a factory do the the baking then sells the items to the big box retailers for distribution. Her sweet potato pies and macaroni & cheese account for $85 million in sales alone, Forbes reported.