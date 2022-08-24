These Celebs Share The Best Money Advice They’ve Ever Received

Everyone can benefit from financial advice, even rich celebrities.

After all, with an influx of cash from lucrative deals coming their way, it can be easy to find their way into some financial snafus if not managed correctly. From mismanagement of funds that lead to bankruptcies, to IRS troubles, the famous can often find themselves in money trouble.

But financial mistakes aren’t just isolated to celebrities. The average person may be making the same really questionable money moves as well, particularly in a time of economic uncertainty. The current inflation rate is over 9%, which has drastically driven prices for rent, groceries and gas among other necessities.

Much like most of us, the rich and famous are dedicated to making sure their coins are intact, and fortunately some of them are generous with the best tips they’ve received over the years. Here’s what they shared.